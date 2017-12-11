North Korea again blasts ‘dotard’ Trump over Jerusalem announcement

Members of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) burn a picture of US President Donald Trump during a protest to condemn Washington's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia December 11, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta

28 Social Buzz

PYONGYANG has again referred to US President Donald Trump as a “dotard” over his “wicked” act of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Last Wednesday, Trump declared the US would be recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving its embassy there in the coming years, sparking angry protests across the Muslim world and criticism from staunch US allies including the United Kingdom and France.

SEE ALSO: Malaysia says military ‘ready’ over Jerusalem issue

“Considering the fact the mentally deranged dotard openly called for a total destruction of a sovereign state at the UN, this action is not so surprising,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesman as quoted by the state-run KCNA news agency (via AFP) on Saturday.

“But this move clearly shows to the whole world who is the destroyer of world peace and security, pariah and rogue in the international community.”

Most countries consider East Jerusalem to be occupied territory, given it was annexed by Israel after 1967. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to become the capital city if they achieve an independent state.

It is not the first time that North Korea has referred to Trump as a dotard, a term referring to somebody in a stage of life where their mental capacity is declining.

SEE ALSO: Trump calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat’

Responding to Trump’s threats to “totally destroy” North Korea in September, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman also expressed “firm support and solidarity for Palestinians and Arab peoples struggling to win their legitimate rights”.

“The US will be held accountable for all consequences from this reckless, wicked act,” it said.