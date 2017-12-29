Too cute: Thai nurses dress newborns up as puppies to ring in New Year

Newborn babies wearing dog costumes to celebrate the New Year of the Dog are pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 28, 2017. Source: Reuters

7 Social Buzz

NURSES at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand showed some festive puppy love on Thursday, dressing up newborn babies up in fetching canine outfits ahead of the Year of the Dog.

Staff at the Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 dressed the babies in blue and brown crochet hats with dog ears and matching outfits for a photoshoot.

SEE ALSO: Thailand’s ethnic Chinese face New Year fashion dilemma

Parents were later given framed photos as a memento, said nurse Pilaiporn Kondee.

She said some parents specifically chose to give birth at the hospital because of the new year costumes and photo souvenirs on offer.

Nopparat Yodsaksee, 32, watched proudly as his newborn son posed for photos.

“This year is the most special year for our family so far,” Nopparat told Reuters.

“It’s something that has a lot of meaning.”

SEE ALSO: Thailand crowned the friendliest country in Asia for vegetarians

The Daily Mail quoted Pilaiporn as saying that some parents had specifically chosen to have their babies born at the hospital because of its New Year costumes and mementos.

“Last year, babies were dressed in chicken suits,” she said.

Twelve animals make up the traditional Chinese zodiac, with each year having its own unique beliefs. The Year of the Dog begins in February.

Additional reporting by Reuters