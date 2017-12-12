Amos Yee evicted for pro-paedophilia views

"Of course, in this day and age, if you look at a person who is promoting paedophilia, you think that it is dangerous for the kids." Source: YouTube

12 Social Buzz

INTERNET celebrity Amos Yee has claimed he has been evicted from his Chicago home for holding pro-paedophilia views publicly expressed on his YouTube channel.

In September, 18-year-old Yee was released from an immigration detention facility after his bid for asylum in the United States was approved. He was twice jailed in his native Singapore for hate speech and harassment for posts he made mocking Jesus and the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He now faces another challenge in finding housing in the US, in his own words: “Because of my views on paedophilia. The host of this house was perfectly fine with my opinions.”

Amos Yee's Message To The Singapore Government Amos Yee has a message for the Singapore Government Posted by Amos Yee on Saturday, September 30, 2017

SEE ALSO: Singapore: Lawyers reject claims blogger Amos Yee was persecuted

“He didn’t agree with it, but he didn’t think that it was violent or really harmful and you shouldn’t hate a person just for that one opinion … but who isn’t fine with those opinions, however, was child protection services,” he explained in a YouTube video posted on Dec 2.

According to Yee there were several foster children living in the same house. “Of course, in this day and age, if you look at a person who is promoting paedophilia, you think that it is dangerous for the kids,” he added.

The controversial figure has since posted a request for the internet to help him find new accommodation, claiming he is currently “sleeping on a couch owned by modern-day hippies.”

Yee was recently scheduled to peak at Harvard University but the event was subsequently cancelled.