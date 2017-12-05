Party in Pyongyang: Rallies across North Korea celebrate nuclear statehood

A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square on December 1, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 2, 2017. Source: Reuters/KCNA

192 Social Buzz

IT MIGHT have been last week that North Korea declared its nuclear statehood after successfully launching a missile that the regime claims can hit anywhere in the United States, but the celebrations haven’t ended.

As the US and South Korea launched their largest-ever joint airforce drills this week in response to the announcement, the North’s state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has continued to release photos of mass rallies across the country.

A week ago Pyongyang announced the successful launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which landed off the coast of Japan triggering a test-launch from South Korea in response.

SEE ALSO: Trump to ‘take care’ of North Korea as US launches largest ever drills with South

North Korea said the new powerful missile reached an altitude of around 4,475 km – more than 10 times the height of the international space station – and flew 950 km during its 53-minute flight.

Next came the fanfare and fireworks in Pyongyang amid mass rallies over the weekend.

SEE ALSO: China considers the US its greatest national security threat

So important is the news, though, that other cities across the hermit state got their own celebratory rallies on Monday.

The test comes one week after US President Donald Trump reclassified North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, allowing the United States to impose more sanctions.

Congrats, we guess?