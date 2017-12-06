As Mount Agung spews lava, Instagram erupts with tourist photos

Tourists from Russia pose while having their photograph taken with Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside

AUTHORITIES in Indonesia last week raised the state of alert to the highest level against an ‘imminent’ major eruption in Bali’s Mount Agung, and yet the threat has not deterred some tourists from snapping selfies in bikinis and doing handstands in front of the volcano.

Airlines cancelled more flights departing the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Saturday, citing forecasts of deteriorating flying conditions due to a risk of volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Agung volcano.

Over 40,000 locals have fled townships and villages surrounding the mountain with another 60,000 ordered to evacuate immediately over fears cold lava sweeping into the areas, but a number of tourists are taking the opportunity to pose for “once-in-a-lifetime” photos for social media, Express.co.uk reported.

Many of the photos were seen on Instagram, with people showing off their shots posing in front of smoke clouds billowing from the volcano.

At the landmark Lempuyang temple, or “Gates of Heaven”, Instagram user Karina Kapris shared a picture of herself with a caption that read: “That’s what I call a once in a lifetime photo.”

That’s what I call one in a lifetime photo ❤️🌋 #KarinaKapris #Bali #volcano A post shared by Karina Kapris Dubai (@karina.kapris) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Another post by Balicaptions shows a woman in a black bikini facing the volcano with her back towards the camera, performing the splits on top of an infinity pool.

Bali, famous for its surf, beaches and temples, attracted nearly five million visitors last year but business has slumped in areas around the volcano since September when Agung’s volcanic tremors began to increase.

Agung rises majestically over eastern Bali at a height of just over 3,000m (9,800 feet). When it last erupted in 1963, it killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages.

