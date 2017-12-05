China and Japan are home to a third of the world’s best restaurants

Kyubey in Tokyo, Japan was ranked the third best restaurant in the world. Source: Kslee/Flickr

7 Social Buzz

EAST ASIAN culinary giants China and Japan have dominated a prestigious ranking of the best restaurants in the world, accounting for almost a third of the top 1000 eateries globally.

The global La Liste 2018 which ranked the restaurants on the globe features a whopping 138 restaurants in Japan and 123 establishments in China, as well as elsewhere in the Asia Pacific including in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.

Known as the “mecca” of sushi in Japan, Tokyo’s Kyubey was ranked the third best restaurant on the plane with an almost-perfect score of 99.50, following Guy Savoy in France and Le Bernardin in the United States. Joël Robuchon and Kyo Aji in Japan also both made the top 20.

SEE ALSO: Thailand crowned the friendliest country in Asia for vegetarians

Beijing, China’s Huai Yang Fu at Andingmen was the best-ranked in that country with 98.50. One of the researchers behind La Liste, Jorg Zipprick, told AFP that in 2018 “the rise and rise of China is the big story”.

The ranking has been released annually since 2015 and is sanctioned by the French Foreign Ministry, seen to be a response to the British list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

🔢 Le chiffre du jour : Selon La Liste 2018 des 1000 restaurants d’exception, le Japon et la France sont plus que jamais deux grands pays de la gastronomie mondiale : à eux deux, ils totalisent plus du quart des grands restaurants du monde ! 🇫🇷🍽️🇯🇵 @LaListe1000 pic.twitter.com/yah6yBxbaq — La France au Japon (@ambafrancejp) December 5, 2017

Its founders claim is the “end-all, be-all of restaurant rankings” because it uses a computer algorithm to draw on data from hundreds of food guides from 160 countries.

La Liste draws on data from more than 400 international dining guides and respected publications, standardised online review scores, crowd-sourced reviews from sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp, and the personal opinions from thousands of chefs.

SEE ALSO: Being Japanese is the best nationality in Asia

Along with the United States, Japan and China had the highest number of best restaurants for 2018.

“Up to now China has been one of the most difficult countries to get data from,” added Zipprick, noting however that homegrown online food guides had changed this.

“Asia has a lot more restaurants than Europe and it is only logical that La Liste will reflect that.”