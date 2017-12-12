US citizen on the loose as more inmates escape Bali prison

A prisoner prays in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, Indonesia March 1, 2015. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta

6 Social Buzz

A DRUG suspect is being hunted by Indonesian police after escaping from Bali’s notorious Kerobokan prison.

Local police said on Monday that 32-year-old US citizen Cristian Beasley climbed the prison wall along with a fellow American Paul Anthony Hoffman – the second breakout of foreign inmates this year.

The Kerobokan prison, about 10km from the main tourist beaches in the Kuta area, often holds foreigners facing drug-related charges. Beasley was being held on drug charges, but had not yet been sentenced.

SEE ALSO: Indonesia: Four foreigners escape from Bali prison using tunnel

“It is thought that the prisoner escaped … by cutting through the steel bars above the ceiling,” said Badung Police Chief Yudith Satria Hananta in a statement.

Beasley is believed to have then used a rope to climb down a wall before getting over a perimeter wall in an area being refurbished. He is thought to have escaped at around 4am on Sunday.

“We have coordinated with police and immigration authorities to find him,” said Kerobokan prison guard Tonny Nainggolan, as quoted by The Jakarta Post. The 57-year-old armed robber Hoffman, meanwhile, was captured soon after jumping the wall.

In June, an Australian, a Bulgarian, an Indian and a Malaysian tunnelled to freedom about 12m under the prison’s walls.

The Indian and the Bulgarian were caught soon after in neighbouring East Timor, but Australian Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysian Tee Kok King remain at large.

Just realised iits been 100 days 👏👏👏👏 Posted by Shaun Rageone Davidson on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Davidson has taunted authorities by saying he was enjoying life in various parts of the world, in purported posts on Facebook.

Kerobokan has housed a number of high-profile foreign drug convicts, including Australian Schappelle Corby, whose 12-and-a-half-year sentence for marijuana smuggling got huge media attention.

SEE ALSO: Indonesia: Two Bali prison escapees recaptured in East Timor

Indonesian prisons are often overcrowded, partly because a war on drugs led by the government of President Joko Widodo has led to a surge in the number of people locked up.

As of June, Kerobokan housed 1,378 inmates, more than four times its planned capacity of 323, government data shows.

Prison escapes are fairly common in Indonesia, which launched an investigation this year after about 350 inmates broke out of a prison on the island of Sumatra.

Additional reporting by Reuters