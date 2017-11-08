Vietnam grapples with deadly floods as it hosts APEC

A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam November 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Kham

VIETNAMESE authorities have released water from seven overly full reservoirs to avoid further flooding, after a typhoon on the weekend claimed the lives of at least 89 people.

The Southeast Asian nation is this week hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Danang, which has been spared the worst of the damage. Floods have inundated nearby Hoi An, however, a town which was supposed to be hosting APEC spouses later in the week.

World leaders including United States President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are among those in attendance.

APEC meetings began in Danang on Monday, and Trump, Xi and Putin are due to join other regional leaders at the main summit on Friday and Saturday.

Typhoon Damrey, which struck on Saturday, was the 12th major storm of the year. At least 89 people have been confirmed dead in floods, landslides or on capsized boats at sea.

There are a further 18 people missing and 174 people injured, Vietnam’s search and rescue committee said.

As much as 1,700 mm of rain was recorded at one weather station in the week to Monday. Rains are expected to continue until Wednesday before reducing on Thursday. Waters in the streets rose to head height at the weekend, although they had subsided somewhat by Tuesday.

More than 100,000 houses across nationwide remain underwater, reported VN Express.

Because of its long coastline, Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding. Floods killed more than 80 people in northern Vietnam last month, while a typhoon wreaked havoc in central provinces in September.

The storm hit a key coffee-growing region of the world’s biggest producer of robusta coffee beans near the start of the harvest. But farmers in Daklak, the heart of the region, said the damage was limited.

Some 240 people have been recorded or missing in Vietnam amid floods or landslides in 2017.

Additional reporting from Reuters.