Trump calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat’

US President Donald Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One November 11, 2017. Source: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

13 Social Buzz

UNITED STATES President Donald Trump lashed out again at North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un via Twitter over the weekend, calling him “short and fat” in an alleged response to Kim calling him “old.”

Infamous for lashing out at his enemies on Twitter – particularly North Korea – Trump sent the latest anti-Kim tirade on Saturday during a visit to Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump has traded insults and threats with Kim in the past amid escalating tension over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as North Korea races toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States – something Trump has vowed to prevent.

SEE ALSO: North Korea threatens Trump over ‘foolish remarks’ prior to South Korea visit

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb test on Sept 3, prompting another round of UN sanctions.

In September, Kim described Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard” whom he would tame with fire. His comments came after Trump threatened in his maiden United Nations address to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people if the US were threatened.

Trump’s latest Twitter outburst was widely mocked online as being particularly petty.

I have a chrome extension that makes all of trump's tweets seem like they were written in crayon. This one is just a little too real for my taste. pic.twitter.com/XOstjKKKy3 — sanjana (@riseuphes) November 12, 2017

The President is tweeting like a mean girl at a rogue nuclear state while we argue over whether a guy in Alabama who dated teens as a grown man should be a US senator.

We had a good run, America. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2017

Why would He-Man insult me by calling me "bonehead", when I would NEVER call him "shit-for-brains and bellend"? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! pic.twitter.com/1fKnDolhLG — Skeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) November 12, 2017

Later in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi Trump said that it would be “very, very nice” if he and Kim became friends, adding that “that might be a strange thing to happen but it’s a possibility.”

SEE ALSO: Trump’s APEC speech emphasises ‘America first’

It followed a more level-headed tweet in which the president said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had expressed his desire for North Korea to “denuclearise” and that China would be “upping the sanctions” against Pyongyang.

President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against #NoKo. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017

During Trump’s visit to Beijing last week Xi reiterated that China would strive for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but offered no hint it would change tack on North Korea, with which it fought side by side in the 1950-53 Korean war against US-led forces.

Trump is currently in the Philippines for the 31st Asean Summit, the last stop of his Asia tour.

Additional reporting from Reuters