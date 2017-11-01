Port wins Guinness World Record, because Singapore

Containers form the shape of Singapore's national symbol, the Lion Head, at Tanjong Pagar container terminal, Singapore October 17, 2017. Picture taken October 17, 2017. Source: Reuters/Edgar Su

SOUTHEAST Asia’s resident city-state Singapore is no stranger to honours on the world stage.

The country of less than 6 million people is regularly praised being a fantastic place to do business, for its high standard of living, lack of corruption, and its passport was recently recognised as the world’s best.

Now it has bragging rights to a Guinness World Record too.

The Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) recently arranged some 359 multi-coloured containers at Tanjong Pagar Terminal in the shape of Singapore’s iconic lion head symbol – now recognised by the Guiness World Records as the largest-ever shipping container image.

The terminal in Singapore’s port was opened in 1972 and was the first in Southeast Asia to receive a container vessel. It has played an important role in Singapore’s economic history and rapid development.

Pagar Terminal is now being retired, however, in favour of Pasir Panjang so that it can facilitate the docking of larger container ships requiring deeper berths.

The lion’s head image reportedly took the PSA 15 hours to complete. It measures 128 metres by 128 metres, according to the Straits Times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=Z9A03Ek0eqg Video can’t be loaded: PSA container lion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=Z9A03Ek0eqg)

During an event where the PSA was awarded the Guiness World Record, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure & Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said the honour was to “highlight the shift of Tanjong Pagar Terminal’s core port operations to the Pasir Panjang Terminal.”

“The familiar sight of giant cranes and rows of containers is no longer here at Tanjang Pagar,” he added, as quoted by Seatrade Maritime News.