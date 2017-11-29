New England Institute of Technology: A hub for global study

“I am extremely confident with the amount of knowledge I’ve gathered in this short amount of time, and can say that working on school projects here feel like working in the real-world.” – Daniel Ikpeme, BA Game Design Class ’18

Set in the New England region – known for the highest quality of education in the U.S., the New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) is a recognized pioneer of technical career education, which combines the study of theory with practical, hands-on application. Founded in 1940, this private, non-profit university offers more than 50 Associate, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Online degrees. Each program is designed with input from industry-leading companies, so students graduate with the knowledge, analytical skills and technical experience that employers value most.

“At NEIT, we have students from all over the world,” says Jennifer Hurley, renowned Professor of Engineering at the institution. “Those from the Caribbean are younger and want to gain skills to help their island nations. Others tend to be older with engineering experience not recognized by American companies. Once they complete our program, they are seen as someone with a prestigious degree and valuable experience.” This is an institution that understands its students, but at the same time acknowledges the needs of a competitive global market, and works with leading companies to develop the curriculum for its degree programs.

Experience means everything, and graduates must enter the working world readily-equipped with a rich inventory of knowledge and experience. There are many reasons why students are drawn to NEIT, but the fact they can complete a practice-driven accelerated program is a major draw, granting them the chance to earn both the degree and professional skillset demanded by contemporary employers. At NEIT, associate degree programs can be completed in as little as 18 months, and bachelor’s degrees can be completed in as little as three years. This saves students time and get them to work faster, earning an income.

“I would describe NEIT as a university that has employed Professors who are dedicated to teaching and ensuring students are adequately equipped to work upon completion of the degree,” says Keri Brangman, former Surgical Technology (ST) student and graduate from Bermuda. “I chose NEIT because the program offered fit my idea of what I wanted to become, and because the college is affiliated with my country and has a direct flight from Boston.”

“My lab is designed just like a hospital operating room, so they allow us to familiarize ourselves with the materials we’ll encounter in the world,” Keri continues. “The instructors’ experience helped me understand lectures, and prepared me for what to expect when heading out to clinical.”

But by no means are these perks exclusive to the Surgical Technology degree. The overriding purpose of a NEIT education is to give students a strong foundation from which to kickstart their careers.

“I chose NEIT because I learn best from practical training,” says Saskiah Vargas-Walton, former Mechanical Engineering student who graduated in May of this year. “My grandfather was a contractor, so I became an electrical engineer first, but mechanical engineering has always been at the core of my heart. Unfortunately, this program is not available in my country,” she adds, referencing her Cayman Island roots.

“As an international student, I’m grateful that NEIT helped with my smooth transition to America,” Vargas-Walton explains. “NEIT programs are tailored differently from those at big universities. Their programs are designed for students to obtain an associate in 18-months and a bachelor’s in three-years. That’s one year less than a traditional four-year university.”

Spurred by intimate class sizes and one-to-one attention, there’s no NEIT student left without a clear future vision. Heidi Allen, Associate Professor of Business Management at the university, puts her real-world experience to use within the classroom, applying a comprehensive view of management in a conducive learning setting to inspire class participants. And since the business basics for small corporations are the same worldwide, graduates leave enthused and empowered by the universal relevance of their education.

When asked what advice she would offer prospective students, Allen says: “Come ready to be an active learner, not just sit back and listen to lectures. Communication is the most important skill so be ready to read, write and speak English. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes – and your teachers will help you turn them into positive learning experiences.”

