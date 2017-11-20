Mount Royal University – Combining classes and community

Mount Royal University has been committed to quality post-secondary education since its beginnings more than 100 years ago. While Mount Royal has transformed since then, some things will never change. The university remains committed to providing intellectually engaged learning opportunities in classes led by passionate professors.

The university motto: Quam bene non quantum, Latin for “how well, not how much”, truly captures Mount Royal’s vision of ensuring quality over quantity when it comes to teaching. Mount Royal offers an array of bachelor degrees, diplomas and certificates in subjects like English, Sociology, Psychology, Business, Nursing, Education, Public Relations, Biology, Environmental Science and Geology.

Mount Royal University is located in Calgary, the most populated city in Alberta with over 1.2 million residents, but city’s large size is dwarfed by its extensive parkland mixed with urban city links. Built upon prairie land, with the Rocky Mountains ascending dramatically to the west, Calgary is a hub for oil and gas industry and is a strong draw for geological or environmental science students wanting a background in the oil business. It is also a new hub for entrepreneurs and technology innovators.

Calgary is a striking city completely at home with its natural landscape, whilst also embracing cultural and metropolitan growth. Continually rated one of the most liveable cities in the world, Calgary is a haven for national and international students alike. Over 30 festivals crop up in the city every year, while museums, shopping districts, Chinatown, and Olympic Plaza are just a handful of the tantalising local spots that surround Mount Royal students.

The university has stunning, open grounds where students can engage with their inspiring surroundings, be it sunny parks in the Summer, or admiring the Winter snow from within the newly built Riddell Library & Learning Centre.

Mount Royal’s residence options are a must for students wanting to live near the action and be closer to classes. The two residence choices include town-houses at their East and West complexes – ‘no cramped dorms here!’ Both options come with plenty of Resident Advisors to help welcome and settle new students.

For a further personalised touch, prospective students may customize their residence choices by applying to be a part of Living Learning Communities, which groups students with other like-minded individuals. The residence groupings include Alcohol-free, Aviation, Nursing, Participation in Athletics and Wellness, and Scholars help to orient students with their future classmates and situate them near on-campus classes.

The facilities at Mount Royal include the Wellness Centre, computer labs, and a recreation centre with a 40 ft. climbing wall, but the most notable feature of Mount Royal is its community spirit. Built upon a sustainable plan for an ‘ecologically sound, socially just and environmentally viable’ campus setting, Mount Royal’s public spirit extends further than eco-friendly buildings, and the Campus Community Garden by also cultivating a socially-responsible learning environment. This unique atmosphere makes Mount Royal especially appealing to international and exchange students seeking a university experience that feels like one big home away from home.

“I’ve made amazing friends and have had amazing mentors. This is such a great place to be. I can’t imagine myself anywhere else.” Chau Luu, a Bachelor of Nursing student from Saigon, Vietnam, is one student who has fully embraced the friendly atmosphere at Mount Royal.

It is easy to feel at home at such a welcoming university, especially when class numbers average 29 students, while the encouragement of student advisors and mentor groups means students actively support each other.

This inclusive, unified learning experience has a measurable impact on university life, as Mount Royal students have collectively gained over 300,000 hours of community service participating in Community Service Learning projects run by volunteer programs like Propellus, and Volunteer Alberta. Mount Royal graduates acquire a grass-roots approach to bringing change and can go out into the world able to help their local and wider communities.

The student experience at Mount Royal is a vibrant scene of activity. Athletics, Intramural sports and Recreation offer top quality sports facilities, and the surrounding Calgary ski resorts are also available to students looking to make the most of the winter weather. Mount Royal University Conservatory is home to Performing Arts of all flavours, and the diverse student body has led to a multitude of student clubs for every interest and background, such as the Improv Club, Photo Venture, Punjabi Students Affiliation, and the Student Energy Environmental Awareness Club (SEEAC).

Mount Royal University is a community core at the heart of Calgary, committed to engaging learners in the world around them to produce socially responsible graduates with professional and employable skills.

“At Mount Royal, you won’t have to wait until you finish university before you can make a real impact in your community and the world,” the website states.

