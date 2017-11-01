Japanese man arrested after parts of nine bodies found in home

Members of the media gather in front of an apartment building where media reported nine bodies were found in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on October 31, 2017. Source: Kyodo/via Reuters

A JAPANESE man was arrested on Tuesday after severed parts of nine bodies were found in his apartment.

Police said the body parts are of eight women and a man and include two severed heads, in the apartment in Zama, a city just outside the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Police made the grisly find after investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman earlier this month.

The woman was seen on security camera footage walking with a man near the apartment, media reports said. Investigators told Japanese public broadcaster NHK the woman was reported missing last Tuesday after she posted a message online saying she was looking for someone to join her in committing suicide.

According to reports, police found parts of a dismembered body in a picnic cooler covered with cat litter inside the man’s apartment.

A police spokesman said Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body, although it was not clear whose body it was.

“I killed (a person) and dismembered the body and put them into a cooler box with cat litter in order to hide the evidence,” Shiraishi said, according to police, as reported by CNN.

A police officer would not comment on the eight other bodies reportedly found.

Citing police sources, TV Asahi (via CNN) reported three cooler boxes and five containers were found in Shiraishi’s room containing human heads and bones with the flesh scraped off.

Additional reporting by Reuters