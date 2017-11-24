Flinders: A high-quality and globally-relevant Business education

Established in 1966, Flinders University is a modern and dynamic institution that has long been a centre of inspiring achievement: from pioneering research and excellence in teaching to the positive impact on the community.

Offering both a vibrant and stimulating study environment, the university boasts a long-held reputation as a world-renowned higher education provider that’s both friendly and accessible.

According to the International Student Barometer (ISB), Flinders’ students are among the most satisfied in Australia, with the institution ranked number 1 for overall student support services in the 2017 International Student Barometer survey results. Flinders was also ranked highly in a number of other survey areas including work experience availability, safety, arrival services and accommodation access.

Bedford Park is Flinders’ stunning vista of a main campus, set against a lake in the vibrant city of Adelaide. Its facilities are ultra-modern, with the newly-built Hub and Plaza standing as its crowning star. The Hub features art studios and exhibition rooms, multi-level study lounges, and also houses a rich assortment of eateries and entertainment, including the Grind & Press café, The Tavern by Burger Theory, and the 2,000-seat terraced amphitheatre for moonlit cinema nights. Flinders is also the only University in Adelaide where you can choose to live on campus.

The university’s network spans 24,000 students across 15 study disciplines, from Law, Science and Medicine, to Creative Arts, Health, and Business Studies.

Here, all Colleges promote a student-centred culture that includes practical experience, professional placements and cutting-edge facilities built to meet your needs.

Flinders Business – Producing forward-thinkers and entrepreneurs

With a keen eye on building the business of tomorrow, Flinders Business draws highly-talented students from all four corners of the globe. Aspiring corporate moguls who choose to study with Flinders Business receive a personable education that emphasises small class sizes and unending support, consistently producing qualified graduates who go on to enter the working world with confidence.

Guaranteed industry placements provide students with the chance to gain relevant work-based experience while putting theory into practice. Students also gain an insight into the nature and complexities that come with working in a range of different sectors, and will start to build a professional network in Australia and beyond.

Students are made career-ready through a number of initiatives. For example, Industry Projects allow students to expand their skills in leadership and communication, while also being able to participate in research-based learning, which improves knowledge of their chosen sector and prepares them for new ways of working in the future.

Flinders University’s New Venture Institute fosters students’ innovative and entrepreneurial ideas. Here, students have the chance to get involved with practical programs, such as Venture Dorm, which gives students the chance to build a new start-up from scratch in less than 12 weeks. These opportunities give Flinders students the practical skills, as well as the confidence needed, to start a successful business career.

Good business is personal

“Flinders Business incorporates the disciplines of Accounting, Finance, International Business, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Management, Economics, and Entrepreneurship. We have close links to the professions and business community, and a strong international focus,” says Professor Phyllis Tharenou, Vice-President and Executive Dean, College of Business, Government and Law.

“Our vision is to provide high quality, internationally relevant business education and research, and do so within a friendly and supportive environment,” she adds. “We are committed to the region, both locally and internationally, and to sustainable, socially responsible practice.”

