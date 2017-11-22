Couple rides scooter from Malaysia to England

ONE Malaysian couple has taken the idea of “adventure of a lifetime” to a new level.

In an ambitious and awe-inspiring move, Mohd Alfishahrin Zakaria, 31, and his wife Diana Latief, 30, traveled from Klang in Malaysia all the way to London, England, on nothing more than their humble moped.

Lovingly dubbed “Miss Orange,” their unassuming Honda RS150R took them through an impressive 25 countries, covering more than 27,000km.

Stops along the way included the jade-green paddy fields of the Thai countryside, the soaring peaks of Nepal, the Himalayan reaches of India, hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Turkey, the canals of Venice, the Eiffel Tower of Paris, and finally the historic city of London, England.

This epic journey, which took the two intrepid adventurers 150 days, miraculously didn’t see Miss Orange break down even once. Zakaria told Malaysian news portal Berita Harian they serviced the bike every 2,900km and managed to avoid disaster.

All in all, this walk on the wild side set the couple back a cool RM40,000 (US$9,600), but they were able to secure sponsorship from a number of companies to lighten the financial burden.

Even with the hefty price tag, it seems like the trip was worth every penny, and then some. It certainly isn’t a holiday they’re likely to forget anytime soon.

