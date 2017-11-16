China, Philippines bullish over improving bilateral relations

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence the improving relationship of the two countries will be sustained, despite their ongoing dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The two leaders held an extended bilateral meeting in Malacanang on Wednesday where they also witnessed the signing of 14 agreements on security and economic cooperation and infrastructure development.

Li was on an extended stay in Manila after attending early this week the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits themed “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.”

SEE ALSO: China ‘elated’ by Philippines foreign policy under Duterte – state media

Duterte noted that Li’s visit “is a momentous occasion for the Philippines as it marks the first visit of a Chinese Premier to Manila in 10 years. “This shows the great strides that we have accomplished in the bilateral relations between our two countries since I assumed [office],” he said.

The country’s first president from the southern Philippine island of Mindanao in October last year warmed up to China after declaring in a state visit in Beijing that he was “separating” from the United States, Manila’s long-time ally, after then US President Barack Obama criticised Duterte’s deadly war on drugs that killed at least 8,000 mostly poor drug suspects.

Duterte went as far as calling Obama “a son of a whore” then and in a speech before the Filipino community in Vietnam where he attended the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leader’s meeting he again lashed out at Obama as “black” and arrogant”.

On the other hand, Duterte has been warming up to incumbent US President Donald Trump, who attended the 31st Asean Summit. During their bilateral meeting, they agreed to enhance US-Philippines ties.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Duterte says US hotel now ‘in the hands of the Chinese’

In his meeting with Li, Duterte said he is pleased by the positive turnaround and vigorous momentum of Philippines-China relations.

“Mutual trust and confidence-building have led to increased interaction on many levels of our two governments. Practical cooperation in many areas is bringing in an early harvest of tangible benefits,” Duterte said. “Altogether, these concerted efforts of the Philippines and China have secured peace, stability, and development in the region.”

Duterte stressed he is eager to move the discussion with Beijing on how to further advance Philippines-China relations through functional cooperation in key areas, such as trade, agriculture, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Duterte said Li’s visit allowed him to personally thank the Chinese government for its valuable support for the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship; the assistance to the country’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure initiatives; China’s looking out for the welfare of Filipinos who live and work in China; its assistance in providing military equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines; and its aid to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City.

“With pragmatism, mutual respect, sincerity, equality, and shared benefit, the friendly relations between our two countries will forge ahead, determined to secure a prosperous future for both our peoples,” Duterte said.

For his part, Li said there has been a positive improvement in China-Philippines relations, noting Duterte’s visit to China last year “was an ice-breaking trip in the relations between our two countries”.

“We hope that we will continue to work together to strengthen this positive momentum and work together to make up for the time that we may have lost,” Li said.

The premier said China and the Philippines “are developing countries” and both governments face the daunting task of growing their economies and improving people’s lives.

SEE ALSO: Trump, Duterte push peaceful resolution of South China Sea row

“Since the beginning of this year, we have been heartened by the boom in the practical cooperation between our two countries,” he said, noting that after the first 10 months of this year, China has become the Philippines’ top trading partner.

China has imported some 13,000 shipments of tropical fruit from the Philippines and 14 new flights have been opened between the two countries, he said. Li added that they are expecting Chinese tourists to make one million trips to the Philippines by the end of the year.

The Chinese leader suggested that both sides sit down together to discuss and formulate cooperation plans that would last for the next five or even to 10 years to put forward cooperation in specific fields and “to send out message to people of the two countries, as well as the international community, that China-Philippine relationship will continuously go forward and the people-to-people friendship between us will be further strengthened.”

Li and Duterte discussed defense affairs and counter-terrorism during their meeting. “The Chinese side supports the efforts made by the Philippine government in upholding the security and stability of your country,” he said.

Li disclosed the Chinese government will provide a grant of 150 million RMB Yuan ($22.6 million) for the rebuilding and improvement of livelihood in Marawi to demonstrate the support of the Chinese people.

Marawi City was recently liberated from the clutches of the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group, which engaged government troops in a five-month conflict that displaced over 400,000 civilians.

SEE ALSO: Vietnam calls for greater Asean unity over South China Sea

The positive comments of Duterte and Li on Philippines-China relations came despite their continuing dispute over the South China Sea.

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is believed to hold a wealth of untapped oil and gas deposits. An estimated US$5.3 trillion of trade passes annually in the disputed maritime region, parts of which are also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan.

Last year, the Philippines scored a victory over China in their dispute over the South China Sea after the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), based in The Hague, Netherlands, ruled that Beijing’s claim was illegal.

At the recently concluded 31st ASEAN Summit, its 10-member states and China agreed to start the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.