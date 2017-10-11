Malaysia: Construction worker dies in buried WWII bomb explosion

(File) Two of the injured workers lost their legs while another had was wounded on the hands and legs. Source: Shutterstock

A BURIED World War II-era bomb at the construction site of Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Project exploded on Tuesday evening, leaving one Bangladeshi worker dead and two others seriously wounded.

Local reports quoted police as saying the explosion at the construction site in Bandar Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur came from an unexploded bomb, which was still active despite being buried for over half a century.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh said two of the injured workers lost their legs while another had was wounded on the hands and legs, Free Malaysia Today ( via national news agency Bernama) reported.

Shortly after the bomb exploded at about 5pm, the three workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“From initial investigations, an old bomb from World War II suddenly exploded when construction works were being carried out,” he said.

The local Fire and Rescue Department source said it received a distress call at 5.23pm and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

In an updated statement to Asian Correspondent on Wednesday, project developer MMC-Gamuda confirmed one of the workers had succumbed to his injuries.

“The workers seeking treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur were initially reported to be in stable condition at the point of admission before their condition worsened later into the night.”

The company said it had launched an investigation into the incident.

The Bandar Malaysia South project is one of the 11 Underground stations under the Sungai Buloh-Serdang- Putrajaya Line (SSP).

Since 2011, the police’s Bomb Disposal Unit has performed over 3,500 sweeps across the country, which was occupied by British colonists and invaded by the Japanese Imperial Army in the 1940s.

The unit has destroyed nearly 1,000 explosive devices, many of which were among WWII bombs left buried for decades.