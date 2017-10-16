K-Love: AirAsia boss marries Korean girlfriend at posh France retreat

110 Social Buzz

AirAsia group CEO Tony Fernandes ties the knot on Saturday in a ceremony attended by Asia’s business bigwigs.

Fernandes, 53, the person responsible for catapulting low-cost travel in Asia through the budget carrier he heads, was reported to have married one Chloe from South Korea in a quiet event held in Cote D’Azur, France, according to New Straits Times (NST).

Air Asia boss Fernandes weds – and goes off the radarhttps://t.co/x8Cy7nOl1Y pic.twitter.com/pq5UPIe7NA — The Star (@staronline) October 15, 2017

Photos obtained by NST show the couple in wedding outfits and surrounded by guests such as Malaysia’s former international trade and industry minister Rafizah Aziz.

Other guests include AirAsia chairman and Tune Group chief executive Kamarudin Meranun, as well as CIMB Group chairman Nazir Razak. Nazir’s Instagram on Friday show photos of him with Fernandes at Eze-sur-mer, a commune located in the Cote D’Azur region.

There is no mention of the wedding on Fernandes’ Twitter account at the time of writing.

Eze is a beautiful place. 😎 A post shared by Nazir Razak (@nazir.razak) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Forbes listed Fernandes as the 28th richest individual in Malaysia with a net worth of US$650 million as of February 2014.

AirAsia, the budget carrier that now flies to 25 countries, is hailed one of the most successful budget airlines in the world with last year’s revenue reaching more than US$1 billion.

This is not Fernandes’ first marriage. He has been reported to refer to a “wife” laughing at his idea of opening a budget airline back in 2001.

In 2015, Fernandes also tweeted he was moved by his daughter, Stephanie’s, graduation from Durham University, according to Free Malaysia Today.

NST wrote Chloe is in her 20s and have been dating Fernandes for the last two years, but further details about her, including her last name, are unknown.