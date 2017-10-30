Sydney is the least stressful city in Asia

Performer Mitch Jones from Circus Oz reacts after climbing a light pole during the official launch of the annual cultural celebration The Sydney Festival, which showcases theatre, dance, circus, visual art and music during the month of January, in a park opposite the Sydney Opera House in Australia, October 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/David Gray

385 Social Buzz

AUSTRALIA’s largest metropolis Sydney is supposedly the least stressful city in Asia, according to a new global ranking.

The 2017 Global Least & Most Stressful Cities Ranking by online laundry service Zipjet ranked 150 cities around the world based on a range of factors including average annual sunshine hours, population density and green space, traffic and air pollution, unemployment, social security, racial equality and health.

Most of the top spots were taken by European countries: Stuttgart, Hannover, Munich and Hamburg in Germany (interesting given Zipjet is a German company); Luxembourg, Bern in Switzerland and Bordeaux, France.

SEE ALSO: Australian capital makes top 3 Lonely Planet cities, gets roasted online

Sydney is supposedly Asia’s least stressful city followed by Singapore pic.twitter.com/I2Wg9wTLuq — Max Walden (@maxwalden_) October 28, 2017

In the Asia Pacific region, Sydney was ranked first at No 8 overall followed by its Australian rival Melbourne in 20th place. Next came Singapore quite a bit further down the list at number 42.

Most Asian cities were edged out by their European and North American counterparts – next came Taipei, Taiwan (61); Osaka (66) and Tokyo (72), Japan; and the Chinese cities of Tianjin (87), Shanghai (91) and Beijing (100).

In Southeast Asia (apart from the Little Red Dot), Phnom Penh, Cambodia was ranked the best at 96th, followed by Bangkok (104), Ho Chi Minh City (106), Kuala Lumpur (110) and Jakarta (132). Way down the list was the Philippines’ capital Manila at 141.

SEE ALSO: Tokyo is apparently the world’s safest city, unlike Southeast Asian capitals

“Mental health problems are on the rise worldwide, with stress being a trigger and contributing factor towards this increase,” Zipjet managing director Florian Färber said.

“We hope that by pinpointing how the least stressful cities are managing this issue, those cities struggling with a stressed-out population can overcome it.”