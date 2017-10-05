The Star Sydney is the city’s perfect one-stop entertainment center

TOURISTS are naturally drawn to Sydney for its gorgeous beaches and enviable weather but if you need a respite from the outdoors, The Star Sydney will fulfil every desire. The one-stop integrated resort at the edge of the Sydney Harbour is just moments from iconic attractions including the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, and is a popular reference point for some of the city’s glitziest events.

The center pulls in an impressive over 10 million visitors each year, and is largely considered one of the most important attractions in Sydney. Plush hotels, a sprawling events space, a world-class casino, a luxury retail collection, and many trendy restaurants and bars make up this all-in-one entertainment hub. Whatever you choose to do at The Star, you’ll be sure to get a feel of Sydney’s vibrant lifestyle.

The space’s most sought-after hotel is aptly named The Darling, and is only one of two Australian hotels to be awarded a five-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide. The boutique property is intricately designed to the last detail – from the 400-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets to the inviting lull of the in-house spa, a stay here sticks in the mind.

Traveling as a couple? The Jewel Suites are excellent as a city staycation option, and features floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of Pyrmont, the central business district, and of course, the dazzling Harbour Bridge, Sydney’s crown jewel in and of itself. The Adored Suites too are sexy and atmospheric, and once again, features the beautifully lit city as a backdrop.

A must-stop while booked in at The Darling is Sokyo, where Chef Chase Kojima innovates classic Japanese flavors with contemporary touches. Sit down to impeccably presented dishes such as red snapper with miso cream cheese, fresh nigiri sushi, or coffee ice cream with Yamazaki whisky foam.

Astral Tower is also ideal for a weekend getaway, and is especially suited to the sophisticated couple. If you’re willing to splash, the Astral Tower Royal Suites are an upgrade on the luxury featuring a separate butler entrance, a drawing room, a kitchen, and of course, glittery views overlooking the Sydney Harbour and city skyline.

Outside of the hotels, the dining options are seemingly endless and carries some of the industry’s biggest names. Taking the crown is BLACK Bar & Grill, a marriage proposal-worthy space known for equally fine steaks and views. For something a bit more casual, don’t look past Momokufu Seiōbo, David Chang’s first restaurant outside the US, and one that has swept up its fair share of awards.

Where the casinos lead, the well-heeled will follow. The Star is home to a lively casino featuring a variety of table and card games as well as private VIP gaming areas, and opportunities to join The Star Club with rewards and privileges across all properties managed by The Star. Whether you’re a high roller placing serious bets or a rookie in the game, you’ll be sure that suspense and excitement fill the air amidst the grandeur.

Visiting Sydney soon? Find out more about The Star Sydney.