South Korean anti-Trump group barred from entering US

US President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington DC, US October 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/Carlos Barria

A SOUTH KOREAN activist group has been prevented from entering the United States to attend an anti-Trump rally at the request of the government.

Calling itself the US Expedition Youth Group for Impeachment of Donald Trump, the 14-member group had tickets for a United Airlines flight but were barred from boarding, as reported by the Korea Herald.

“As our countrymen have successfully led our former president’s impeachment, we want to share this experience with American youth and solidarise together to get President Trump impeached as well,” it said in a statement, referring to a corruption scandal and mass demonstrations which brought down South Korea’s previous leader Park Geun-hye.

The group had planned to visit Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles to participate in demonstrations against the president over the US long weekend.

SEE ALSO: Trump mulls visit to North-South Korean border

The incident came just prior to high level talks in Seoul on Friday between South Korean and US officials regarding key alliance issues. State news agency Yonhap reported that a return to US-held wartime control of Korean troops was high on the agenda.

Defence ministerial talks will take place over the weekend, with South Korea’s Song Young Moo and Pentagon chief James Mattis visiting a village in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) on Friday.

“North Korean provocations continue to threaten regional and global security despite unanimous condemnation by the United Nations Security Council,” said Mattis in a prepared statement.

“As Secretary of State Tillerson has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”

Trump is slated to visit Seoul in November. Having declared the Korean Peninsula a “no Trump zone”, the US Expedition Youth Group said it will protest then.