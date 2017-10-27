Rohingya crisis ‘spinning out of control’, leaders must act – aid officials

Setara, 30, a Rohingya refugee holds her 1-day-old baby whilst recovering from severe diarrhoea at a diarrhoea treatment centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 26, 2017. Source: Reuters/Hannah McKay

THE humanitarian crisis affecting Burma’s (Myanmar) Rohingya Muslims is “spinning out of control” as the world fails in its response, aid officials said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in violence not just between armed actors but also civilians, which is tearing families apart and leaving people to feel completely abandoned and disenfranchised,” Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Burma military has blocked most international agencies, including the UN, from parts of northern Rakhine state, where security forces are accused of raping and massacring Rohingya Muslims.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have crossed the border to neighbouring Bangladesh since Aug 25, when coordinated Rohingya insurgent attacks on security posts sparked a ferocious counter-offensive by the Burmese army.

The United Nations has accused the Burmese government of ethnic cleansing.

“I worry that this continued context of fear and violence is spinning out of control and will only lead to displacement of more people,” Maurer said.

The Red Cross is one of the few agencies allowed access to the conflict area, but reaching villages and locating displaced people in need of aid is proving problematic, Maurer said.

“Some of my colleagues have had to walk for six-seven hours to a village, only to find it’s been deserted,” he said, although he added the Burma authorities had recently authorised Red Cross staff to use two helicopters to better track displaced people.

Maurer said high levels of inter-communal violence meant that aid workers were sometimes met with a “mixed reception” by communities and had to take “extreme care to convince people that we are not here to take anyone’s side”.

The Rohingya who make the trip across the border are forced to live in dire conditions under tarpaulin and in tents in muddy camps, precariously perched on hillsides. The UN children’s fund has warned the more than 300,000 children in the camp are living in life-threatening conditions and are susceptible to killer diseases.

“Never have I seen so many children in a crisis,” head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Elhadj As Sy told The Guardian. “Children who’ve seen things that a child should never witness. Children who are losing their childhood.”

Sy said he was shocked and saddened to see the state of the refugees arriving after days of walking to reach the border.

“A state of deprivation. It’s hunger, fear, exhaustion. I hesitate to put a word on it. A horrible state. You see almost the unbearable look of a total destitute person in need. It is almost unbearable,” he said. “We have seen terrible refugee situations …but this is very different.”

Despite mounting international pressure, notably threats of sanctions from the United States on Tuesday, the “clearance operations” continue and Rohingya continue to flow across the border.

Aid agencies have expressed concern that there is currently no end in sight to the conflict, and implore leaders to take the situation seriously and act in accordance.

“We are calling always for humanity to prevail, but of course it’s a political debate that is in the hands of political leaders to have the responsibility,” Sy said. “We hope that they will take it seriously. All of them. And I mean all of them. At the national level as well as international level.”

Additional reporting from Reuters