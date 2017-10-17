In Photos: Malaysia gets ready for Diwali
A sign at a barber shop near Lebuh Ampang

TOMORROW, Hindus worldwide celebrate Diwali, the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

It’s a day of prayers, clean homes, new clothes and glorious sweets.

But to get there, preparations start week ahead. In Malaysia, that means thronging shops in the many Little Indias around the big cities to buy whatever’s needed to prepare for the big day.

In its capital Kuala Lumpur, that place is historically Lebuh Ampang and Masjid India.

Slow business or not, these photographs show the days leading up to it is just as much as a feast for the senses as the festival itself:

DSC02179 DSC02180 DSC02182 DSC02183 DSC02187 DSC02197 DSC02207
DSC02162

