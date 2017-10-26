Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 47, injures dozens

Explosion and fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta. October 26, 2017. Source: @arjenvanderziel

AN explosion and a fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta have killed at least 47 people and injured dozens more, with 10 employees still unaccounted for, police said on Thursday.

According to AAP (via SBS News), the fire broke out at around 9am in an industrial complex in Tangerang, a satellite city of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. Firefighters were still battling the blaze in the mid-afternoon.

“Those who died are completely unrecognisable, totally burnt,” Oni Sahroni, a firefighter at the scene told Metro TV.

Tangerang police chief Harry Kurniawan said the dead were discovered by his officers when they entered the factory warehouse, the Detik.com news portal reported.

Parts of the building had collapsed having been destroyed by the fire. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the factory, cars nearby were scorched.

The factory is part of a complex that borders a residential area. As reported by AAP, it has only been in operation for one and a half months.

All the victims are factory workers, Toni Rustoni, a local official, told Metro TV.

According to witnesses, two blasts were heard this morning.

Additional reporting by Reuters