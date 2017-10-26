Feel the pulse of the city with Wyndham’s savvy, street-smart hotel brand

WYNDHAM Hotel Group, already the world’s largest hotel company is stopping at nothing in its plans for global expansion. At a time when people are travelling at a pace never before seen, Wyndham Hotel Group properties are mushrooming around the world in equal fervour.

As the growing middle class market continues to rise, coupled with the increasing number of millennial travellers seeking more experiential travel, it makes sense that much of the brand’s growth is focused in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, both giants in the global travel market and a competitive environment for hospitality brands of all kinds – whether it’s for a family retreat, a romantic honeymoon, or a business trip, Wyndham Hotel Group has pounced on these segments and TRYP by Wyndham’s introduction couldn’t have come at a better time.

One of the group’s success stories is TRYP by Wyndham®, a modern, lifestyle-oriented brand catering to young-at-heart travellers who like to explore cities like a true local. The ideal TRYP hotel consumer is influenced by lively environments, unique architecture, local flavours and insider secrets.

The brand is also a proponent of living local, which include visiting the trendy restaurants, coolest bars, and edgy stores only the locals know about. This goes hand-in-hand with TRYP’s tagline of “Powered by the City” – an evocative motto to inspire your travels by way of a city’s ebbs and flows.

Whichever corner of the Asia Pacific you touch down at, rest assured that TRYP by Wyndham will not only ensure you have a comfortable stay, but will guarantee that you explore each magnetic city the only way one should: like there was no tomorrow.

Keep your eyes peeled at these key TRYP properties in the region:

Visiting Brisbane? The art-focused TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel, Brisbane is inspired by the city’s underground street art culture. You’ll notice bright colours and motifs splashed across hotel room walls, brought to life by world-acclaimed artists such as Magee, Numskull, Rone and Beastman.

There are five room categories at the property, and each is equipped with a comfortable bed, complimentary WiFi, an iPod docking station with Bluetooth, a coffee machine, a desk space with lamp and phone, and plush ZAMBELI amenities.

Coupled with the 150-year-old renewed timber flooring, the hotel aesthetic channels the old-meets-new energy of the city. For a drink with a view, head to Up on Constance, one of the city’s biggest rooftop bars. Cop unobstructed views of the CBD from up here as you sip on delicious cocktails. If you’re feeling peckish, CHUR at TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel offers a range of comforting burgers, snacks, and share plates alongside beers and ciders.

In September, Wyndham also launched the first TRYP by Wyndham hotel in Manila, Philippines where you’re encouraged to step out and explore the centuries-old Filipino-Spanish architecture in the walled City of Intramuros, or alternatively, traverse one of the largest malls in Asia. If neither one cuts it for you, tap into your inner thrill seeker at the nearby amusement park.

TRYP by Wyndham Mall of Asia – Manila’s team will help you uncover the modern side of culture-rich Manila through customised itineraries that include a visit to the coolest pop-art exhibits or a quick night cap at an urban bar within the neighbourhood.

After a long day out, rest easy in your room complete with a HDTV, a mini refrigerator, and coffee-making facilities. You can also make use of the swimming pool or fitness centre to make up for those workout hours you might have missed on holiday.

Yangon, a rising player in Asia, welcomed its first TRYP property in January and is, incidentally, Myanmar’s inaugural Wyndham property as well.

The 60-room TRYP Yangon Hotel is set in the heart of the bustling Mayangone Township and only five minutes from Myanmar Plaza, a space that offers upscale retail and dining options, and is also a short stroll from many of the city’s glittering golden temples and traditional Burmese houses.

To evoke a sense of community, the hotel is equipped with a restaurant and lounge bar for evening cocktails in a dynamic social setting. Each room is highly functional and design-driven, highlighting patterns, textures and contrasts inspired by Myanmar’s longstanding culture and traditions, as well as landscape art depicting the country’s agrarian roots.

Further west, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai is also making a splash in Barsha Heights from where you can immerse in the glamour of the city. Live the high life by opting for the limo airport shuttle service, which means you can roll up to the hotel lobby like a boss, sunlight bouncing off your sunnies. During your stay, simply walk to the metro station for easy access to key sites, or rent a car from the hotel.

The hotel also features a shared space for meetings and social excursions aimed towards digital-savvy freelancers and entrepreneurs. You can easily work at the comforts of the hotel equipped with meeting rooms, video-conferencing facilities and modern and elegantly designed pods.

As an iconic member of the Wyndham Hotel Group family, every night you stay at a TRYP by Wyndham hotel also earns you points towards our globally recognized and most generous loyalty program Wyndham Rewards.

Our signature TRYP passion for our guests is equally as important as our passion for our cities. With over 115 TRYP by Wyndham hotels globally, we will help you discover a new destination the way only an insider knows how. Consider yourself officially invited to be immersed in our TRYP philosophy. This is your chance to explore and be “Powered by The City”.

Keep those eyes WYDE open for new and exciting TRYP Hotels opening near you. Visit TRYP Hotels for more information.