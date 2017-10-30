Drone usage in Burma lands Malaysian, Singaporean journalists in trouble

(File) Burmese police spokesman Police Colonel Myo Thu Soe told Reuters the journalists "illegally imported the drone" and all four will be charged under the Export and Import Law. Pic: AP.

TWO journalists, a Malaysian and Singaporean, were detained in Burma (Myanmar) over the weekend for operating a drone without permission.

The journalists – Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia – plus their interpreter Aung Naing Soe and driver Hla Tin have been detained since Friday for flying a drone near the parliament in Burma’s capital Naypyitaw.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the journalists detained on Friday worked for a Turkish broadcaster and were apprehended after making a unauthorised video recording of the Hluttaw Building (House of Representative) at Nay Pyi Taw, the New Straits Times reported.

#Myanmar media identified detained foreign journalists as 44 yr old #Singaporean male, Lau Hon Meng,female 47 yr old #Malaysian Mok Choy Lin pic.twitter.com/75UChhOWsH — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) October 27, 2017

It said the government was monitoring the case and will render the “necessary consular assistance accordingly.”

On Saturday, Burmese police said they were preparing to charge journalists working for Turkish state broadcaster TRT, their local interpreter and driver for bringing the drone into the country without prior approval.

The police were also expecting to obtain court permission to remand the four for up to 15 days as they prepare to charge them under Section 8 of the Export and Import Law. Violators of it can be jailed for up to three years.

Very sad to hear my friend and colleague from TRT World Mok Choy Lin has been arrested in Myanmar https://t.co/fZQsHINJoJ — Ertan Karpazli (@ErtanKarpasya) October 29, 2017

The development comes amid tension between Turkey and Burma over the Rohingya crisis. In early September, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the death of the Rohingya constituted a “genocide” aimed at Muslim communities in the region, a charge Burma denies.

Malaysia, also a majority-Muslim country, has similarly been vocal about Burma’s treatment of the stateless Rohingyas who have been denied citizenship although they have resided in the region for generations.

The reporters, Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, were arrested on Friday in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT. They are "under interrogation for flying a drone over the parliament building" — Anthony Bellanger (@abellanger49) October 28, 2017

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the majority-Buddhist Burma for neighbouring Bangladesh since security forces responded to Rohingya militants’ attacks on Aug 25 by launching a crackdown.

Turkish broadcaster TRT said on its website that the network “is in discussions with Myanmar authorities to secure their release. Both journalists had valid visas”.

Arraignment Planned

Burmese police spokesman Police Colonel Myo Thu Soe told Reuters the journalists “illegally imported the drone” and all four will be charged under the Export and Import Law.

The law does not specifically refer to drones, but it says that “no person shall export or import restricted, prohibited and banned goods,” and that, “without obtaining (a) license, no person shall export or import the specified goods which is to obtain permission.”

“We are going to the court now to obtain the arraignment, we will get it today,” said Police Lieutenant Tun Tun Win. He said that the remand will be for up to 15 days but police expect to file charges within 10 days.

Several journalists in Burma have been arrested this year, leading rights groups to warn that the gains made in press freedom since the end of military rule risk being reversed under the administration of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The two foreign journalists are detained at police station no. 1 in Naypyitaw, while the two Burmese nationals have been transferred to a prison in the nearby town of Pyinmana.

On Friday night, about 25 police staged an evening raid on the Yangon house of the Burmese interpreter, well-known domestic reporter Aung Naing Soe, seizing his computer memory sticks and searching documents.

Burmese state broadcaster MRTV said the ministry of foreign affairs had informed the Singaporean and Malaysian embassies about the matter.

***Additional reporting by Reuters