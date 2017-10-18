Huawei is China’s ‘most authentic’ brand

AUTHENTICITY is a hotly fought over quality among brands, but among smartphone makers, Huawei Technologies has emerged as the most authentic in China according to a report by a US-based communications agency.
Cohn&Wolfe, a communications agency, said that the world’s biggest telecommunications supplier had won itself pole position as one of the most authentic brands on the mainland, thus unseating its predecessor, the Bank of China. The ranking represents a significant milestone for Huawei as it signifies the nationwide shift in views about what kinds of products are valuable.
Previous accolades includes a 49th placement in BrandZ’s 2017 report on the world’s most valuable brands.
Huawei has seen its star rise all over Asia as it overtook popular offerings from South Korean Samsung and US Apple and reset the stage for what a homegrown Chinese brand could produce in terms of electronics. Consumers today helped the company achieve the second spot for global smartphone shipments for the first time this past summer, thus outpacing Apple.
The South China Morning Post reported that the founder and chief executive of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, explained that Huawei’s approach to its brand is “to keep up with the times” despite the chaotic uncertainty that have complicated our relationship with technology.
“As we continue to immerse ourselves in product research, we will also increase our investment in researching uncertainty,” he said to the daily.
Huawei earned as much as CNY521.6 billion (US$79.2 billion) in revenue last year, and has seen critical success with its Mate and Honor handsets.
Cohn&Wolfe’s 2017 Authentic Brands study was based off surveys and research into the “impact of authenticity on consumer, investor and employee attitudes and behaviors”. The communications company questioned 15,000 customers in 15 different markets about their perceptions of more than 1,4000 brands, which were culled down to the top 100.
According to Matt Stafford, the president of Cohn&Wolfe’s Asia Pacific operations, the report indicated that “consumers value authenticity and will reward brands that work on being reliable, respectful and real – the three main drivers of brand authenticity”. The report further said that in Asian countries, brands with authenticity usually got more positive sentiments from consumers.
In China, 43 percent of respondents said they felt positively towards authentic brands, while 27 percent of Indian respondents said they perceived the brands as “open and honest”. Both countries projected higher than the global average of 22 percent.