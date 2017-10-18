Huawei is China’s ‘most authentic’ brand

The Huawei booth shows its public safety solution at an exhibition during the 86th INTERPOL General Assembly at Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing. Source: Reuters/Jason Lee

AUTHENTICITY is a hotly fought over quality among brands, but among smartphone makers, Huawei Technologies has emerged as the most authentic in China according to a report by a US-based communications agency.

Cohn&Wolfe, a communications agency, said that the world’s biggest telecommunications supplier had won itself pole position as one of the most authentic brands on the mainland, thus unseating its predecessor, the Bank of China. The ranking represents a significant milestone for Huawei as it signifies the nationwide shift in views about what kinds of products are valuable.

Previous accolades includes a 49th placement in BrandZ’s 2017 report on the world’s most valuable brands.

Huawei has seen its star rise all over Asia as it overtook popular offerings from South Korean Samsung and US Apple and reset the stage for what a homegrown Chinese brand could produce in terms of electronics. Consumers today helped the company achieve the second spot for global smartphone shipments for the first time this past summer, thus outpacing Apple.

The South China Morning Post reported that the founder and chief executive of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, explained that Huawei’s approach to its brand is “to keep up with the times” despite the chaotic uncertainty that have complicated our relationship with technology.

“As we continue to immerse ourselves in product research, we will also increase our investment in researching uncertainty,” he said to the daily.

Huawei earned as much as CNY521.6 billion (US$79.2 billion) in revenue last year, and has seen critical success with its Mate and Honor handsets.