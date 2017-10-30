Burma: Thousands rally in support of military amid growing global criticism

58 Social Buzz

MORE than 2,000 people marched in Yangon on Sunday in support of the country’s military after it has drawn severe criticism from the international community for violence in northern Rakhine state that has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Demonstrators carried banners praising Min Aung Hlaing, commander in chief of Burma’s (Myanmar) military, and criticising the global community for “pressuring” the army over their treatment of the Rohingya population. The crowd included Buddhist nationalists and monks.

Burma laboured under military rule for 50 years until November 2010 when military rule was replaced by a new military-backed civilian government.

“The Tatmadaw is essential for the country, it protects our ethnic groups, races and religion,” protester Nan Aye Aye Kyi told AFP (via DW) as the rally made its way through Yangon. “Tatmadaw” is the official name of the armed services in Burma.

Pro-military rally in downtown Yangon now. Lots of chanting of “Tatmadaw!” (Name for Burmese army) pic.twitter.com/pFvsSbfC5J — Joe Freeman (@joefree215) October 29, 2017

“I want to urge you to support the military. Only if the military is strengthened will our sovereignty will be secured,” a senior Buddhist nationalist monk, Zagara, told the crowd.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled over the border since the army crackdown began on Aug 25. Since then, the Burmese army have been accused of torching Rohingya villages, and carrying out human rights abuses, including murder and rape. The UN has labelled the army’s crackdown as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

International pressure has been mounting on the Burmese government and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been accused of turning a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by the military.

On Tuesday, the United States said it was considering sanctions against leading military figures.

According to a statement released by the US State Department, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke on Thursday with Senior General Aung Hlaing and expressed concern over the continuing humanitarian crisis, urging the army chief to support the government in ending the violence.

Despite the mounting international pressure, support for both Aung San Suu Kyi and the military’s actions in Rakhine remains high in Buddhist-majority Burma, where people consider the Rohingya to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Sunday’s rally, especially the support for Aung Hlaing. Lotte Leich, the EU Director at HRW tweeted that the general bore responsibility for a brutal ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya.