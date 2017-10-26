Australian capital makes top 3 Lonely Planet destinations, gets roasted online

Canberra “packs a big punch for such a small city”, according to Lonely Planet. Source: Shutterstock

AUSTRALIA’s capital city Canberra has raised eyebrows by being named as one of the best cities in the world to travel.

This week, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2018 Top Cities ranked Canberra No. 3 on its list after Seville in Spain and Detroit, United States. According to the respected travel guide, Australia’s capital of 400,000 people is “criminally overlooked” as tourists prefer Sydney or Melbourne.

Lonely Planet says that Canberra “packs a big punch for such a small city”, gushing that “national treasures” can be found everywhere along with “gastronomic delights”, boutique shopping and “cultural must-dos”.

The city of 400,000 is home to the Australian Parliament, national institutions like libraries and museums, as well as the bulk of its federal public service.

Along with cricket and the Australian War Memorial, “Canberra is establishing a permanent Reconciliation Day into the state’s holiday calendar from 2018 onwards, to symbolise commitment to tolerance between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians,” reads the Lonely Planet listing.

Lonely Planet’s top cities to visit in 2018:

1. Seville 🇪🇸

2. Detroit 🇺🇸

3. Canberra 🇦🇺

4. Hamburg 🇩🇪

5. Kaohsiung 🇹🇼 (Not a typo) — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) October 24, 2017

Other cities named in the list were Hamburg, German; Taiwan’s Kaohsiung; Antwerp, Belgium and Guanajuato, Mexico.

Known among many Australians as notoriously boring, many non-Canberrans mocked the inclusion of the nation’s capital in Lonely Planet’s list.

I'd add "decent kebabs" to the list as the only other good point — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 25, 2017

I agree with Lonely Planet. Canberra is an incredible place to visit. Nowhere else do you get the joy of finally leaving Canberra. — Colley (@JamColley) October 24, 2017

Are we sure @lonelyplanet didn’t name #Canberra as one of the top three cities to AVOID in 2018? #auspol @smh — Apples (@appleshk) October 24, 2017

Some Canberra locals got defensive of their hometown, however.

I am getting EXTREMELY worked up about people hating Canberra, I'm going to Facebook where everyone loves it here 😂 — Erin Cook (@imerincook) October 24, 2017

if u wanna know why people think canberra sucks ass, look no further than canberrans' replies to anyone saying canberra sucks ass — lucy hellentine 👻🎃 (@LucyXIV) October 25, 2017

Lonely Planet recently surprised many by including Kuala Lumpur’s Damansara Heights neighbourhood among its ten “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world alongside areas of London and New York.

