Two dozen bodies wash up on Bangladesh as Rohingyas desperately flee Burma

People cover the bodies of Rohingya refugee women and children who died after their boat capsized while crossing the border through the Bay of Bengal, at Shah Porir Dwip, near Teknaf, Bangladesh. Source: Reuters

AUTHORITIES in Bangladesh on Thursday recovered the bodies of nearly two dozen ethnic Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, who made a desperate bid to flee the worst violence involving the Burma (Myanmar) minority in at least five years.

According to Benar News, Bangladesh police said they recovered 23 bodies in all since the outbreak of violence in the restive Rakhine state began on Aug 24.

The bodies of 19 people were found washed up ashore on a remote beach in Southeastern Bangladesh on Thursday after their boat capsized in an attempt at crossing the Naf river that separates the Burma-Bangladesh border.

Mohammad Main Uddin Khan, officer-in-charge of a local police station confirmed that all the victims were Rohingyas fleeing Burma to enter Bangladesh.

He said two other boats capsized on Tuesday night leading the discovery of four other bodies.

On Tuesday night two other boats capsized and local residents had recovered four other bodies, he said.

A Rohingya leader in Bangladesh cited survivors saying both boats were overcrowded.

Monjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, chief of the South Asia Desk of the Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry, called on the Burmese government to take back the victims’ bodies.

“We have forwarded a note verbale to the Myanmar High Commissioner’s office in Dhaka urging them to receive the dead bodies,” he was quoted as saying.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Burma fearing retaliation from the Burmese security forces following a coordinated attack by Rohingya insurgents on 30 police outposts, which left over 100 dead, in Rakhine last week.

At the United Nations, the US ambassador to the world body, Nikki Haley, urged Burma’s security forces to avoid attacking innocent civilians.

Haley condemned recent attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army but added “as Burmese security forces act to prevent further violence, they have a responsibility to adhere to international humanitarian law, which includes refraining from attacking innocent civilians and humanitarian workers.”

She also urged security forces to ensure aid reaches those in need and to ensure the rights of all communities.

Around 27,400 Rohingya Muslims have crossed into Bangladesh from Burma since Friday, three UN sources said, after Rohingya insurgents wielding sticks, knives and crude bombs attacked police posts and an army base in Rakhine state, leading to clashes that killed at least 117 people.

Burma said its security forces were carrying out clearance operations in northern Rakhine to defend against “extremist terrorists”. Monitors said fleeing Rohingya reported that the army and ethnic Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes have unleashed a+ campaign of arson aimed at driving out the Muslim population.

Reuters reporters in Bangladesh on Thursday saw a huge fire on the Burmese side of the Naf River.

Many villages were also on fire near the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine, where another Reuters reporter saw charred debris and smoke billowing from the forest.

The UN sources in Bangladesh said around 20,000 Rohingya were stranded in no man’s land between the two countries. One predicted the figure could jump to 30,000 later on Thursday.

Yanghee Lee, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Burma, said the humanitarian situation was deteriorating rapidly.

“Many thousands of people are increasingly at risk of grave violations of their human rights,” she said in a statement. “The worsening cycle of violence … must be broken urgently.”

Burma has evacuated thousands of Buddhists from Rakhine since the start of the fighting that has mainly killed Rohingya insurgents but also security force personnel, according to the Burmese government.

The treatment of about 1.1 million Rohingya in Burma is the biggest challenge facing Burma leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accused by Western critics of not speaking out for a minority that has long complained of persecution.

In the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, makeshift camps for the displaced set up since similar violence last October were being expanded.

One arrival, Mohammed Rashid, 45, wore a surgical dressing under his eye, saying bullet splinters injured him after the Burmese army opened fire on a group of Rohingya.

He said about 100 people made their way to the border together, and he saw explosions and people dying.

“We hid in the forest for two days and then we were stopped at the border, but we got through. We heard that the houses in our village have burned down,” Rashid told Reuters.

“Burning, Burning”

Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, a Rohingya monitoring group, said it appeared Myanmar security forces were trying to drive out much of the Rohingya population. She said ethnic Rakhine vigilantes were “participating in the burning of villages”.

“What we’re hearing is burning, burning, burning,” she said. “And it seems to be spreading from south to north.”

Burma has said it has the right to defend itself from attack, adding that security personnel were told to protect innocent civilians.

The Burmese army has said it is battling insurgents who continued to ambush government forces. Monitors said there have been few, if any, insurgent attacks reported since Friday’s initial offensive.

The violence marks a dramatic escalation of a conflict that has simmered since October, when a similar but much smaller series of Rohingya attacks on security posts prompted a brutal military response dogged by allegations of rights abuses.

The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Burma and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries. Bangladesh is also growing increasingly hostile to Rohingya, more than 400,000 of whom live in the poor South Asian country after fleeing Burma since the early 1990s.

Bangladesh on Wednesday pushed back 366 Rohingya trying to enter the country though thousands have set up temporary camps along the porous land border, borders guards said.

The International Organization for Migration joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in appealing to Bangladesh to admit people caught on the border. Bangladesh has insisted it lacks resources to care for them.

Aid workers say contingency stocks of materials are low and their biggest problem is extreme overcrowding in makeshift settlements.

