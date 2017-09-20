Thaksin Shinawatra tweets on anniversary of 2006 Thai coup

Supporters of ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra wait for her at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, August 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva

THAILAND’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra took to Twitter to mark Sep 19 on Tuesday – the date he was ousted as the country’s leader by the military in 2006.

Living in self-imposed exile since 2008, Thaksin broke a two-year silence on the social media platform in August to comment on his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s flight from Thailand after facing 10 years in prison over charges of negligence when she was Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, the 11th anniversary of Thaksin’s own ousting, he tweeted that he hoped the memory of the 2006 coup d’état hadn’t “faded from the hearts of the Thai people.”

I hope the memory of what happened 11 years ago has not faded from the hearts of Thai people. (1) — Thaksin Shinawatra (@ThaksinLive) September 19, 2017

I am, and will always be, concerned about the livelihood of my fellow Thai citizens. (2) — Thaksin Shinawatra (@ThaksinLive) September 19, 2017

He added that he would always be concerned “about the livelihood of my fellow Thai people.”

“Montesquieu once said ‘There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of the justice,’” wrote Thaksin on Twitter in August as his sister fled the country. He himself is dodging charges of graft from 2008 which he claims are politically motivated.

Yingluck was also overthrown by the military in 2014 and replaced by a junta government which has ruled the Kingdom until now. She was charged for negligence over a subsidised rice scheme which cost Thailand some US$8 billion when she was PM from 2011 to 2014.

She reportedly fled to Dubai and is seeking to seek political asylum in the UK.