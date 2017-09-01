Thailand: 3-metre crocodile that possibly escaped from farm captured in Phuket

The crocodile was spotted and nabbed after 3.30am in a lagoon near Lepang beach. Source: Shutterstock

PHUKET’s Fisheries Office has reportedly caught a 3m-long crocodile, believed to be the same creature spotted and filmed by a foreign tourist last week.

A team of hunters from the fisheries department, Freshwater Fisheries Suppression and Prevention Centre in Surat Thani and a private crocodile farm in Phuket spotted and nabbed the huge reptile after 3.30am in a lagoon near Lepang beach, reported Thai PBS.

It is thought to have been an escapee from a crocodile farm.

A hunt has been launched for a huge crocodile spotted in the sea off Bang Tao beach in Phuket. http://bit.ly/2wSNzyU #ThaiPBSenglishnews Posted by Thai PBS English News on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Authorities had warned locals and tourists to be on high alert after the crocodile was sighted earlier this week.

“Phuket has no crocodile farms, but nearby provinces do,” said Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong on Wednesday, as quoted by The Nation.

Marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said “it was time” for crocodile farms in Thailand to be strictly checked, so as to avoid escapes or other problems.

Officials have not yet determined whether the beast is a fresh or saltwater crocodile.