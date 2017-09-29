Terrence Romeo blazes a trail for Asian basketball as he unveils signature shoe

Terrence Romeo is the first Asian basketball player to launch a signature shoe with Chinese manufacturer Peak. Source: FIBA

TERRENCE Romeo will be ditching his taped-up shoes after becoming the first Asian basketball player to unveil a signature shoe with Chinese brand Peak.

The 25-year-old guard – three times a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) all-star – follows NBA stars Tony Parker and Dwight Howard in having a signature shoe with the brand.

He is also the first player from the Philippines to release a signature shoe with a foreign brand.

SEE ALSO: Philippines lose in China – but Isaiah Austin passes Gilas audition

Romeo, who plays for GlobalPort in the PBA and is a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas national team, had previously played in taped-up Nike Kobe 9s while his signature shoe was in development.

Romeo, who gave his new shoes a low-key trial in a match against Blackwater this month, posted a picture on his official Instagram account on Friday.

First look on the TR7 ver 1.0 What do you guys think? #TRforPeak #TR7 #Icanplay A post shared by Terrence Bill Romeo (@tbvrome07) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

“First look on the TR7 ver 1.0 What do you guys think? #TRforPeak #TR7 #Icanplay,” he wrote.

The predominantly-red shoe is yet to be officially released by Peak – but the Chinese manufacturer has teased the release on its Facebook page.

Romeo, who was one of the best players at last month’s FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon, has been discussed as a potential future NBA player.