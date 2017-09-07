Taiwan, Singapore ranked among best places in the world for expats

TAIWAN and Singapore have been ranked in the top ten of a leading index of the best places to live for expatriates in the world, along with destinations like Spain, Mexico and New Zealand.

According to the Expat Insider 2017 survey compiled by the expat-focused website InterNations, Taiwan was ranked the fourth Top Expat Destination, beaten only by Bahrain, Costa Rica and Mexico. The study surveyed more than 12,500 respondents from more than 166 nationalities.

Taiwan was ranked second for Quality of Life for its world-class healthcare and infrastructure, flanked by the Iberian destinations of Portugal and Spain in first and third places, respectively.

SEE ALSO: Health, wealth and well-being: Do expats have it worse than locals?

Singapore meanwhile came in at number 9 above Spain for being an overall Top Destination, but was ranked number one in terms of the Travel & Transport category just above Hong Kong. Taiwan also performed well in terms of transport at number six in the world.

When it came to the Personal Happiness category, however, lower income Southeast Asian nations performed very well. The Philippines and Vietnam both made the top ten along with New Zealand, while Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia were ranked 11, 12 and 14, respectively.

On the other end of the scale, Asian destinations dominated the bottom spots in the Health & Wellbeing category. Only Nigeria was worse than Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Cambodia and Burma (Myanmar) which were ranked the worst for expats’ health.

Burma was ranked second last in overall Quality of Life, the worst being a dubious honour taken out again by Nigeria.

SEE ALSO: Kuala Lumpur named the best city to rent in the world

For the Leisure Options category, Asian destinations also fared relatively poorly. Only Australia and New Zealand featured in the top ten, while those living in Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore at 20, 21 and 23 obviously found it harder to fill their weekends.

Singapore and Japan were high performers in the Safety & Security category, beaten only by northern European nations of Switzerland and Norway.

On the other end of the scale, the Philippines, India and Cambodia were not seen as safe – ranked at 56, 57, and 58.