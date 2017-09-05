SEA Games: Non-Malaysian medallist tested positive for banned substance during Games

The 29th SEA Games opened with fireworks at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on August 19. Source: Reuters/Edgar Su

A NON-MALAYSIAN medallist tested positive for a banned substance at the recent SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The Star has quoted Low Beng Choo, the Olympic Council of Malaysia secretary, as saying she is “disappointed, because we wanted this SEA Games to be free from drug cheats”.

No details have been released relating to the gender, nation or sport of the athlete, although it is understood they are not from Malaysia.

Low confirmed that Games organisers were notified of the result of the doping test by the head of its medical and anti-doping committee, Dr S. S. Cheema, on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: From flags to food poisoning: Ranking the six biggest PR blunders of the SEA Games

Dr Cheema had previously confirmed 799 urine and 32 blood samples were taken from athletes during the Games.

Low told The Star she was “unable to give more details” but confirmed the case.

“We are disappointed, because we wanted this SEA Games to be free from drug cheats,” she said.

“We’re only able to release information after following all proper procedures.

“All we know is that a medallist has tested positive for prohibited drugs based on the Sample A.

“This athlete will be given time to request for Sample B and a hearing will take place after that.

“This procedure will take some time.”

The majority of medallists during the Games were tested for banned substances, while random tests were also carried out throughout the competition.

Malaysia finished a comfortable winner in the medal table, winning 145 golds compared with the 72 claimed by second-placed Thailand.

But all was not plain-sailing for the host nation, who came in for criticism over aspects of the organisation of the Games.

The ASEAN Para Games take place in Kuala Lumpur from September 17-23.