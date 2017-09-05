From Chechnya to Jakarta, calls for end to Rohingya persecution
People take part in a rally in support of Muslim Rohingya following the recent violence, which erupted in Myanmar, in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia September 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Said Tsarnayev

MUSLIMS and other protestors have shown solidarity with the persecuted Rohingya minority in Burma (Myanmar) over renewed violence in the country’s restive Rakhine State.

More than one million people attended a rally in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya in Russia on Monday holding signs that read “Stop Genocide in Myanmar” and “Stop Killing Myanmar Muslims.”

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed the crowd, criticising the Russian government’s lack of action on Burma to responses of “Allahu akbar”, reported France 24.

In Moscow, 20 people were arrested for causing a disturbance outside the Burmese embassy on Monday. Almost 1,000 people showed up to protest outside the building on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday took to Twitter to denounce the persecution of Rohingya and other Muslims as a “collective failure” of leadership in the Muslim world.

In Indonesia – the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation – protesters descended on the Burmese embassy in Jakarta on Saturday and Sunday.

A group of Muslim activists reportedly called upon the Nobel Prize Committee to withdraw the prize from Burma’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Jakarta police reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the embassy early on Sunday morning, causing a small fire on the second floor of the building.

2017-09-04T053916Z_1845912012_RC1D52558800_RTRMADP_3_MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-INDONESIA

Muslim women activists take part in a rally in support of Burma’s Rohingya minority outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside

Further pro-Rohingya protests are scheduled in the Indonesian capital for Wednesday and at Indonesia’s most iconic Buddhist monument Borobudur in Central Java on Friday. Local police, however, denied a permit for the latter demonstration.

2017-08-30T080602Z_120687556_RC156A894930_RTRMADP_3_MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-MALAYSIA

Rohingya workers who tried to join a protest are seen detained under Peaceful Gathering Act and for documentation purpose, according to police, near the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug 30, 2017. Source: Reuters/Angie Teo

Last week, a largely-Rohingya group of some 1,200 protesters turned out in Kuala Lumpur to highlight the plight of their countrymen – many of whom have relatives living in Rakhine State and in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Some 60,000 Rohingya live in Malaysia.

On Monday, the Bastar Solidarity Network Kolkata Chapter staged a protest at the Burmese embassy in Kolkata, India.

2017-09-04T144129Z_1243245950_RC16831521F0_RTRMADP_3_MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-INDIA

A demonstrator performs in a street play during a protest rally against what the protesters say are killings of Rohingya people in Myanmar, near Myanmar consulate in Kolkata, India, on Sept 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri

On Monday, prominent Pakistani women’s rights activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called upon Suu Kyi to denounce the violence and end persecution of the Rohingya minority.

“Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment,” she said.

“I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting.”