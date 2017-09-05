From Chechnya to Jakarta, calls for end to Rohingya persecution

People take part in a rally in support of Muslim Rohingya following the recent violence, which erupted in Myanmar, in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia September 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Said Tsarnayev

95 Social Buzz

MUSLIMS and other protestors have shown solidarity with the persecuted Rohingya minority in Burma (Myanmar) over renewed violence in the country’s restive Rakhine State.

More than one million people attended a rally in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya in Russia on Monday holding signs that read “Stop Genocide in Myanmar” and “Stop Killing Myanmar Muslims.”

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed the crowd, criticising the Russian government’s lack of action on Burma to responses of “Allahu akbar”, reported France 24.

Tens of thousands protest in Russia's Grozny in solidarity with #Rohingyas#Rohingya pic.twitter.com/S0gvUsd8Fb — Press TV (@PressTV) September 4, 2017

SEE ALSO: ‘This is a true crisis’: UN calls for shelter for Rohingya fleeing violence

In Moscow, 20 people were arrested for causing a disturbance outside the Burmese embassy on Monday. Almost 1,000 people showed up to protest outside the building on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday took to Twitter to denounce the persecution of Rohingya and other Muslims as a “collective failure” of leadership in the Muslim world.

Persecution of Rohingiya,Kashmiri Palestinian,&Muslims minorities is collective failure of religious/political leadership of Muslim world — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 4, 2017

Pak is host to 3million+ Afghan refugees legacy of a proxy war..10s of thousands Rohingyas carry Pak passport & live in different countries. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 4, 2017

In Indonesia – the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation – protesters descended on the Burmese embassy in Jakarta on Saturday and Sunday.

A group of Muslim activists reportedly called upon the Nobel Prize Committee to withdraw the prize from Burma’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Jakarta police reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the embassy early on Sunday morning, causing a small fire on the second floor of the building.

Further pro-Rohingya protests are scheduled in the Indonesian capital for Wednesday and at Indonesia’s most iconic Buddhist monument Borobudur in Central Java on Friday. Local police, however, denied a permit for the latter demonstration.

Last week, a largely-Rohingya group of some 1,200 protesters turned out in Kuala Lumpur to highlight the plight of their countrymen – many of whom have relatives living in Rakhine State and in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Some 60,000 Rohingya live in Malaysia.

As the Rohingya are massacred, & Yemenis bombed, where are the calls for action from 'liberal interventionists'? The calls for no-fly zones? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 3, 2017

SEE ALSO: Malaysia: Columnist sparks controversy for criticising Rohingya protests

On Monday, the Bastar Solidarity Network Kolkata Chapter staged a protest at the Burmese embassy in Kolkata, India.

On Monday, prominent Pakistani women’s rights activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called upon Suu Kyi to denounce the violence and end persecution of the Rohingya minority.

“Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment,” she said.

“I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting.”