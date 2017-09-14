This Japanese princess is heading to the UK to study

65 Social Buzz

Japan’s Princess Kako of Akishino is set to join other exchange students at Leeds University this fall, The Asahi Shimbun reported. Kako will be studying history, theory and other subjects in theatrical art at Leeds’ School of Performance and Cultural Industries.

The royal figure is currently a student at the International Christian University located in Tokyo’s outskirts. Her one year at Leeds and the credits earned during then will count towards her degree back home, under the two universities’ student exchange program agreement, a source familiar with the matter told The Japan News.

Kako is the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. She recently made headlines for her engagement to Kei Komuro, a former university classmate, which means she will be forfeiting her royal status. Japanese law requires female imperial members to lose their status if they marry a commoner. Male figures do not need to the same.

Kako follows her sister, Princess Mako’s footsteps in pursuing her education overseas. Hello! wrote. Mako was previously a student at the University of Leicester in 2016 and the University of Edinburgh in 2012-13 where she completed her Master’s in museum studies and studied art history respectively.

Kako departed Japan for Leeds this Tuesday and will stay in a student dormitory run by the university.

She joins other children of politicians and public figures who will be starting their studies in universities this year, such as Tiffany Trump at Georgetown University and Malia Obama at Harvard.

This article first appeared on our sister site Study International News.