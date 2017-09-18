Premier League: 11 talking points as Manchester clubs take control at the top

FIVE games into the Premier League season, Manchester City and United lead the way with identical records – even down to the number of goals they have scored and conceded.

Played five, won four, drawn one, lost none, scored 16, conceded two – with 13 points.

The Manchester clubs are way out in front after a weekend when they won by a combined score of 10-0.

We look at 11 talking points from the fifth round of Premier League matches, starting with the Manchester clubs.

The top team in Manchester this season is likely to win the league

Defending champions Chelsea may still have something to say about it, but the title race looks as if it will focus on Manchester this season.

The two Manchester clubs, City and United, are unbeaten after five games – and are scoring goals for fun.

City were 6-0 winners at Watford on Saturday, before United beat Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford 24 hours later.

It could end up like 2011-12 all over again, when City pipped United to the title on the final day.

Rampant City will take some stopping

In the space of eight days, City beat 10-man Liverpool 5-0, thrashed Feyenoord 4-0 away in Europe, and then beat Watford 6-0.

What awaits West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup – or Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend – remains to be seen.

But with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero forming an old-school strike duo (the pair have scored 11 between them this season), City look the part.

Free-scoring United continue to impress

Last season, United only once scored four goals in a Premier League game. This season, they have managed it three times in five matches.

They ensured an unhappy return for Wayne Rooney by scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to thrash Everton.

Nine of United’s 16 Premier League goals this season have come in the last 10 minutes of matches.

Everton – and Ronald Koeman – are in trouble

Everton spent a very un-Everton amount of money during the summer, bringing in players such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Cuco Martina – as well as Rooney.

But five games in, they appear to be worse than before.

A big part of that is down to the loss of Romelu Lukaku, who scored – and celebrated – against them on Sunday.

Koeman, having seen former team-mate Frank de Boer become the first Premier League manager to lose his job recently, is a close second favourite to be the next to go.

Chelsea draw a rare blank as Arsenal show spirit

After losing 4-0 at Liverpool in their previous Premier League away game, much focus was on how Arsenal would fare at Chelsea.

The Gunners’ record away at fellow top-six sides is notoriously poor – but they became the first team to deny Chelsea a goal in a home game under Antonio Conte.

David Luiz was sent off for a reckless late tackle against an Arsenal side who had kept only one clean sheet in their previous 18 league games at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool continue to frustrate their supporters

After a 5-0 loss at City that was written off as an outlier due to Sadio Mane’s first-half sending-off, Liverpool have backed it up with successive home draws.

Their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League was one thing, but being held 1-1 by Burnley something else altogether.

After Mohamed Salah drew his team level following Scott Arfield’s opener, it was not Liverpool’s defence who let them down on this occasion.

Burnley need two more points to match last season’s entire away points tally

Burnley were known last season for being strong at Turf Moor and shocking on the road.

They have already altered their reputation as a soft touch away from home, winning at Chelsea and drawing at Tottenham and Liverpool.

Two more away points and they will match last season’s tally of seven.

No instant miracles for Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace

Palace became the first team in top-flight history to lose their opening five games without scoring, as they lost 1-0 at home to Southampton.

There was no positive instant impact for Hodgson, in his first role since leaving the England job, and his team are already four points adrift of 17th place.

Hodgson has time on his side – but Palace are a mess.

Newcastle United are on the rise under Rafa Benitez

After losing their opening two matches and looking distinctly like a Championship side (which is what they were last season), Newcastle have found their feet.

Benitez’s side, who beat West Ham United 3-0 and Swansea City 1-0 in their previous games, were 2-1 winners over Stoke City to move up to fourth in the table.

Imagine what they could do if Benitez was given proper money to spend.

Tottenham Hotspur + Wembley = more frustration

Spurs were meant to have removed the ‘Wembley jinx/hoodoo/curse/struggles’ narrative with their impressive dismantling of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

But in Saturday evening’s dismal 0-0 draw against Swansea, it was difficult to see beyond the issues that continue to plague them at the national stadium.

Jordon Ibe offers a reminder of his vast talent

Bournemouth claimed their first league win of the season after substitute Ibe set up both goals in a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth, who fell 1-0 behind, rallied after Ibe’s introduction – and the 21-year-old, who has struggled since joining from Liverpool, could now kick on and establish himself as a player of real quality.