Philippines Catholics warned against cursed ‘Satanist’ rosaries

"These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics…so that evil spirits will haunt them." Source: Shutterstock

THE CHIEF exorcist of a Filipino diocese has warned that the public are being targeted by Satanists who are distributing cursed rosaries and other religious items.

Father Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi of the Office of Exorcism (Libera Nox) in Quezon City said that Satanists – particularly the Illuminati – by giving out rosaries “prayed over” to consecrate them to evil. Those who use the religious items will be followed by evil spirits, he said.

“Please be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed,” said Father Legaspi as quoted by the state-run Philippine News Agency. Jewellery from the “anti-Christian and anti-Church” Masons was also in circulation, said the priest.

SEE ALSO: Philippine News Agency editors under fire over repeat blunders, pro-China op-ed

“These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics … so that evil spirits will haunt them.”

The rosaries reportedly feature “odd symbols” which are unrecognisable to the “untrained eye.”

The Philippine News Agency reported that they are “often made of plastic, the symbols could either be a snake wrapped around the cross, a pentagram, and/or a sun with rays, an insignia of the Illuminati.”

Priests should be blessing religious items with Catholic rituals and ensuring they exorcise them, especially if users have experienced “paranormal occurrences”, urged Legapsi.

The Philippines is about 90 percent Catholic and with a population of more than 100 million people is the third largest Catholic country on earth.