North Korea warns US will suffer ‘greatest pain it ever experienced’ after sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets supporters in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, on Sept 12, 2017. Source: Reuters/KCNA

THE NORTH Korean regime has yet again threatened the United States saying it will make the country suffer “the greatest pain it ever experienced in its history,” after the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution to impose tougher sanctions on the rogue state.

The Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test, imposing a ban on its textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

It is the first time the Security Council has targeted oil in its sanctions against the regime, reported South Korean state news agency Yonhap.

UN Security Council unanimously imposes new sanctions on North Korea, to punish Pyongyang for its sixth and largest nuclear test pic.twitter.com/q4uttCzN4w — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 12, 2017

“My delegation condemns in the strongest terms and categorically rejects the latest illegal and unlawful UN Security Council resolution,” Pyongyang’s ambassador, Han Tae Song, told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is “ready to use a form of ultimate means”, Han said without elaborating.

Han accused the US administration of being “fired up for political, economic, and military confrontation,” and of being “obsessed with the wild game of reversing the DPRK’s development of nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase”.

North Korea was condemned globally for its latest nuclear test on Sept 3, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb.

“The forthcoming measures by DPRK will make the US suffer the greatest pain it ever experienced in its history,” he said.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood took the floor to say that the Security Council resolution “frankly sent a very clear and unambiguous message to the regime that the international community is tired, is no longer willing to put up provocative behaviour from this regime”.

“My hope is the regime will hear the message loud and clear and it will choose a different path,” Wood said.

“We call on all countries to vigorously implement these new sanctions and all other existing sanctions,” he added.

“Since the US’ stance is so firm, elements related to crude oil are expected to make their way into the UN Security Council sanctions resolution somehow,” a source told Yonhap before the vote.

“They will be something practically effective (rather than symbolic).”

Additional reporting by Reuters