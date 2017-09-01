Malaysian festival celebrates the arts without country’s 2 most popular artists

The 3rd edition of the Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival kicked off yesterday, complete with a percussion troupe welcoming Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to its official launch at the Nu Sentral Mall located in the middle of the Malaysian capital.

Festival Director, Sunita Rajakumar said: “From 31 August to 1 October 2017, acclaimed and up-and-coming artistes from Malaysia and around the world will come together in KL to celebrate the arts through music, dance, theater, visual arts and literature”.

More than 50 showcases are slated, but none feature Malaysia’s two most prominent artists of late: cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Haque and graphic designer Fahmi Reza.

Their crime? Making art that spark conversations.

Zulkiflee, known as Zunar, pens cartoons that touch on corruption and injustice. In a country ridden by a billion-dollar scandal of a government fund managed by its Prime Minister, his works inevitably feature Mr Najib and his wife, both in international spotlight for their alleged links to the money-laundering case.

Same goes for Fahmi’s work, the most famous of which depicts Mr Najib with clown face paint on. That work went viral in Southeast Asia and is a symbol of protest against corruption at home.

Zunar faces nine charges of sedition and up to 43 years in prison if convicted, while Fahmi has been charged for disseminating online content that “annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass” others for the clown posters. Both charges have been condemned by international human rights organisations.



Zunar told Asian Correspondent this is not the first time he has not been invited or have had invitations to festivals revoked because his cartoons have been deemed “too controversial” or “too political” by organisers.

“I think that it is not fair to think that way. We should include all types of art that make an impact to society,” the 55-year-old artist said.

While a spokesperson for the festival said the festival aims to attract those from all walks of life, the absence of Fahmi and Zunar’s popularly-received works would mean the festival will be missing out on the mass appeal both artists’ works usually muster among the Malaysian public.

Fahmi’s posters have reached twenty different cities and towns all over the country, while Zunar’s works have been widely received ever since his time in the local ‘Gila-Gila’ comic books, which at its peak hit a million copies per issue.

It should be noted that one of the festival line-ups is “Songs of Lahore” by Pakistan’s Sachal Ensemble, which aims to show the entire world that “Pakistanis are artists, not terrorists”. The group comprises musicians that is said to have survived the ban on non-religious music in the country after a conservative Islamic regime took over and Sharia law was enacted in the 1970s.

The ensemble, which will perform recreations of songs by the likes of Duke Ellington and The Beatles, appears to be the most explicitly political show in the festival’s line-up. There does not appear to be anything similar to this by Malaysian artists scheduled either, a move that Zunar deems could be a conscious decision by the organisers to minimise or exclude art that is critical, from the festival.

It’s a shame, the cartoonist says, because although the showcases will be beautiful and enjoyed by those who see it, they will not go home and think or debate about it further.

“Art should be allowed to shape how society thinks.”