Kim Jong Un says he will tame ‘mentally deranged’ Trump with fire

NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong Un has responded to US President Donald Trump’s controversial first address to the United Nations General Assembly by stating he will “tame” the “mentally deranged” president with fire.

Trump delivered his first address to the 193-member body on Tuesday, which was criticised by many for its aggressive tone including threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea and mocking the reclusive state’s leader Kim as “rocket man.”

In a rare statement by a leader of North Korea, Kim on Friday vowed to take countermeasures against the US over Trump’s threats regarding Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Now that Trump had issued “the most ferocious declaration of war in history” and insulted North Korea and its leader, Kim said the country would “consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

“Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation. I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire,” he said.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has seen heightened tensions in recent months, with the US President warning of “fire and fury” if it continued to act aggressively towards the United States and its allies.

Since February 2017, North Korea has fired 22 missiles as part of 15 tests, including missiles over Japan on the 29th of August and the 15th of September

Trump was “a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician,” said Kim on Friday.

“The mentally deranged behaviour of the US president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to ‘totally destroy’ a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure.”

North Korea has previously said it is planning to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam.