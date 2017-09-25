Japan: PM Abe expected to call snap election amid criticism by opposition

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a joint news conference with Jordanian Prime Minister and Defence Minister Hani al-Mulki (not in picture) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. Source: Reuters

7 Social Buzz

JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce a snap election on Monday, capitalising on a surge of support for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and an opposition party in disarray.

Abe is expected to hold a news conference after meeting with party executives and will likely put pledges to spend on education and child care, stay tough on North Korea and revise the constitution at the forefront of his campaign.

Abe has struggled with low approval ratings in recent months, but has seen an uptick following the recent heightened tensions with North Korea and the growing risk of nuclear proliferation in the region. Abe’s image as a strong leader in response to these risks has overshadowed criticism from the opposition over scandals that had eroded his support. His ratings have risen to around 50 percent from around 30 percent in July.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s first speech at the UN to target North Korea



The main opposition Democratic Party has been suffering in the polls, with only eight percent of voters planning to vote for them. The same survey by Nikkei business daily showed 44 percent of voters planned to vote for the LDP.

According to The Japan Times, opposition lawmakers have slammed Abe’s plan as a violation of the constitution and accused the Prime Minister of dissolving the chamber in a bid to avoid being grilled over allegations of cronyism that are expected to take place on Thursday, the same day Abe plans to dissolve the chamber.

Sources have said Abe’s election platform will see him promise to go ahead with a planned rise in the national sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in 2019 but increase the proportion of revenue spent on child care and education, delaying a target of putting the budget in the black in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

SEE ALSO: What would happen if a North Korean missile hit Japan?



Abe will also tell his cabinet to compile a JPY2 trillion (US$17.8 billion) economic package by year-end, composed mostly of spending on child care and education, to cover the three years from April 2018 until sales tax revenue kicks in, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.

An LDP internal survey showed seats held by the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito could fall to 280 from the 323 they now hold, the Nikkei reported on Saturday. Reforms enacted last year will cut the number of lower house seats to 465 from 475.

Additional reporting from Reuters