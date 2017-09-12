Indonesia targets China for promotion of halal tourism

Chinese-style mosque to honor General Cheng Ho, a Muslim general who participated in spreading Islam in Java between the years 1405 and 1433 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Source: Shutterstock/Imam Hartoyo

14 Social Buzz

INDONESIA is on a drive to lure Chinese-Muslim tourists from three major cities – Xi’an, Yinchuan and Beijing – to promote the country as a halal destination in the region.

While China’s Muslim population is less than two percent of the total population, Indonesia wants to reach its target of 20 million international tourists and five million Muslim tourists by 2020.

Riyanto Sofyan, chairman of the Halal Tourism Acceleration and Development Team of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism, said: “Our sales mission is a key element of our ongoing drive to increase our appeal to Muslim tourists across the world and become the destination of choice.

“China is a key market for us especially as we (share) a long-standing relationship, economic partnerships and close proximity. Our aim is to attract a greater share of the Chinese tourists who travel to destinations in our region each year.”

SEE ALSO: Indonesia: Australian wines may require halal certification – minister

Indonesia is a key halal destination in the region and plans are underway to develop several areas as emerging halal destinations, including Banda Aceh, Aceh Besar, Sabang, and Lake Laut Tawar.

This year, Indonesia has ambitious plans to pull in 3.1 million Muslim tourists with hopes to overtake Malaysia by year-end, and Thailand by 2019.

Enjoy the unique architecture of the friendly Kete Kesu Village in Toraja. South Sulawesi. #WonderfulIndonesia pic.twitter.com/gCtR6KRZ86 — Indonesia.Travel (@indtravel) September 8, 2017

In general, Indonesia pulled in over two million Chinese tourists, and South China Morning Post reported that Indonesia’s tourism ministry is offering incentives to national airlines to expand their services beyond China’s biggest cities to places such as Xi’an, Kunming, and Guilin.

Indonesia currently rivals Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam in terms of Chinese tourism dollars.

**This article originally appeared on our sister website Travel Wire Asia.