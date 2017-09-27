Formula One: Hamilton taking little for granted in final Malaysian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton knows what to expect from the Malaysian Grand Prix this weekend. Source: Reuters/Max Rossi

AFTER being on the end of some good fortune in Singapore last time out, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton knows to take little for granted in Malaysia this weekend.

The Formula One championship leader arrives at Sepang 28 points clear of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, after the German crashed out on the opening lap in Singapore from pole position.

That allowed Hamilton to win a third successive race to close in on a fourth drivers’ championship.

But he remains wary of Sepang, hosting its final race before Malaysia drops off the F1 calendar, after last year’s engine failure struck while he was leading.

“I think it’s going to be very close in the next races,” said the British driver.

“We’ve just got to stay on our toes and keep trying to extract everything out of this car.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: “The last race was a strong reminder that sport always has the power to surprise and defy all predictions.

“We have been on the receiving end of those bad moments before, and we know that they can happen as easily to us as anybody else.”

Last year in Malaysia, Australian Daniel Ricciardo led Dutch team mate Max Verstappen in a one-two finish for Red Bull.

With tropical downpours an ever-present threat, the former champions could find themselves in the frame again this weekend.

“My victory last year in Malaysia was definitely unexpected,” said Ricciardo, who was second in Singapore. “It just goes to show you never know what can happen.” – Reuters.