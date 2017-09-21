Football: Underperforming Carlos Tevez slams standard of Chinese players

Carlos Tevez is one of the world's highest-paid footballers but has struggled to impress at Shanghai Shenua. Source: Twitter @franklinguitten

CARLOS Tevez has taken aim at the quality of Chinese footballers, claiming the country’s players will not reach the standard of the leading nations “even in 50 years”.

The Argentinian forward joined Shanghai Shenhua in January but has endured a difficult nine months in China.

The highest paid player in the world when he signed his reported US$750,000-a-week deal with Shenhua, Tevez has managed only three goals and 13 games for his club.

SEE ALSO: ‘Overweight’ Carlos Tevez dropped indefinitely by Shanghai Shenhua

In an interview broadcast on French television on Thursday, Tevez said: “In South America and Europe, players learn to play football when they’re kids, but not here.

“So technically they are not very good.

“Their football is very different. The fans treat it very differently as well. And I don’t think they are going to get to the same heights, not even in 50 years.”

Tevez, who joined Shenhua from Boca Juniors for a reported US$87 million, has been plagued by injury and regularly linked with a return to his homeland.

The Shanghai club recently saw former Uruguay, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet quit as coach with the club in 12th position in the standings.

Tevez, meanwhile, was criticised for his poor physical condition by new coach Wu Jingui.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward scored Shenhua’s consolation goal in a 6-1 defeat against cross-city rivals Shanghai SIPG last weekend.

He was then an unused substitute for Tuesday’s dour 0-0 draw with Shandong Luneng. – Reuters.