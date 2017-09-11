Football: Gus Poyet quits as Shanghai Shenhua coach after defeat

Gus Poyet has resigned after less than a year in charge of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. Source: James Boyes

GUS Poyet is back on the managerial market after quitting as coach of Shanghai Shenhua following the big-spending Chinese Super League team’s 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye.

Defeat was the club’s 11th in 23 matches this season – and left them languishing in 12th place.

Poyet’s team led 1-0 thanks to Wang Shouting’s goal, before Ricardo Vaz Te’s equaliser.

Poyet then sent the fit-again Carlos Tevez on from the bench – but Vaz Te scored in the final minute of the game to hand Shenhua a fourth defeat in five games.

“Mr Poyet formally offered his resignation to Shanghai Shenhua today,” the club said in a statement on its website.

“After considering the decision, the club has agreed to accept Mr Poyet’s resignation. From today, Mr Poyet will no longer be head coach of the club.”

Shenhua said Wu Jingui, a former coach of the club who was working as technical director, would take over from the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Uruguayan Poyet, who was formerly in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland in England, AEK Athens in Greece and Real Betis in Spain, was appointed head coach by Shenhua last November.

His predecessor, Gregorio Manzano, had guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the Chinese Super League – but Poyet’s Shenhua have been inconsistent.

They have been plagued by injuries, suspensions and ongoing speculation over the future of star player Tevez, who – despite being one of the world’s highest-paid footballers – has scored only two goals in 12 appearances.

Shenhua could, though, still win a trophy this season. They lead 1-0 from the first leg of their Chinese FA Cup semi-final tie against second division Shanghai Shenxin with the second leg to take place on September 29.

Some reports over the weekend suggested Shenhua may attempt to lure former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique to China. – Reuters.