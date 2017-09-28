Football: European Champions League power rankings after week two

6 Social Buzz

TWO games in, some familiar faces are setting the pace in the European Champions League.

Of the eight teams to have won both of their games so far, four are former champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

SEE ALSO: Football: European Champions League power rankings after week one

Two of the other teams with 100 percent records are game-changing big-spenders Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City – and the others are Tottenham Hotspur and Besiktas.

We rank all 32 Champions League teams after the opening two rounds of group stage action. (Previous position in brackets).

THE ELITE

1 (1) Real Madrid

Champions in three of the past four seasons, Zinedine Zidane’s side may be seven points off the pace domestically, but they remain the team to beat in Europe.

Their 3-1 win away at Borussia Dortmund put them in a commanding position in arguably the most difficult group – and set up a mouth-watering match against Spurs in the next game.

2 (2) Barcelona

Barça have won all eight league and Champions League matches this season, with an own goal giving them a 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Catalan team, after a chaotic summer, are flying high despite losing high-profile signing Ousmane Dembele to injury.

3 (3) Paris St Germain

PSG are right on the heels of Spain’s big two, with their 3-0 drubbing of Bayern Munich a huge statement that their output is now matching their expenditure.

Whatever the issues between Neymar and Edinson Cavani may or may not be, both players scored in a dominant win against the German champions.

THE CHASING PACK

4 (5) Manchester City

Moving up one place, City are in scintillating form both domestically and in Europe.

After two Champions League games, they have scored six goals and are yet to concede. And, while they will face tougher tests than Shakhtar Donetsk can provide, they are now genuine contenders.

5 (6) Chelsea

Alvaro Morata, twice formerly of Real Madrid, became the first Spaniard to score at Atletico Madrid’s new stadium, while Michu Batshuayi’s injury-time goal handed Chelsea 2-1 win.

Chelsea, under Antonio Conte, look in fine form both domestically and in Europe.

6 (7) Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s side – 4-1 winners at CSKA Moscow in week two – are starting to look like Manchester United teams of old.

Lethal in front of goal and reliable in defence, Mourinho’s team should ease into the knockout phase – and, once there, few will want to face them.

SEE ALSO: Premier League: 11 talking points as the big six start to find their positions

7 (8) Juventus

With six wins from six in Serie A, Juventus showed their recent loss to Barcelona was little more than a blip against a very good team, as they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Second-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic set up a victory which – combined with Sporting’s defeat against Barcelona – got Juve right back on track.

8 (4) Bayern Munich

These are (relatively) tough times for Bayern. After being held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolfsburg, they were beaten 3-0 in Paris and are three points off the top of the table both in Europe and at home.

That was enough for them to dispense with the services of Carlo Ancelotti – and there is danger Bayern are falling behind Europe’s best.

9 (11) Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have only once reached the semi-finals of Europe’s main event – and that was 55 years ago. But, with Harry Kane leading their attack, they look a match for teams with far stronger European pedigree.

After back-to-back wins over Dortmund and APOEL Nicosia, their trip to Real Madrid on October 17 looks like the standout game in round three.

10 (10) Napoli

Napoli lead Juventus on goal difference in Serie A and bounced back in Europe (after a surprise opening loss to Shakhtar Donetsk) with a 3-1 win over Feyenoord. Their attacking depth makes them a threat against any team in the competition.

11 (9) Atletico Madrid

Defeat, in injury-time, against Chelsea was a tough one to take for Atletico, who had led through Antoine Griezmann’s penalty. But, having drawn at Roma in their opening game, Diego Simeone’s side are up against it, in terms of reaching the knockout phase.

12 (13) Sevilla

Europa League champions three times between 2014 and 2016, Sevilla are transferring their form to Europe’s main club competition. After a decent 2-2 draw at Liverpool in game one, they followed up with a 3-0 victory over Maribor.

13 (12) Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich’s issues could open a door for Dortmund domestically – but in Europe they are hamstrung by arguably the most difficult group. After losing to Spurs at Wembley, they fell to Real Madrid in Dortmund, and must win their double-header against APOEL to stay in contention.

THE MIDDLE RANGE

14 (14) Roma

15 (17) Besiktas

16 (22) Porto

17 (15) Sporting

18 (18) Liverpool

19 (16) Monaco

20 (27) Basel

21 (19) Shakhtar Donetsk

22 (28) Celtic

23 (21) RB Leipzig

24 (20) CSKA Moscow

25 (24) Spartak Moscow

26 (23) Benfica

THE OUTSIDERS

27 (25) Olympiacos

28 (29) Maribor

29 (30) Feyenoord

30 (31) APOEL Nicosia

31 (26) Anderlecht

32 (32) Qarabag