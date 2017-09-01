Boxing: Manny Pacquiao withdraws from November rematch with Jeff Horn

Manny Pacquiao will have to wait until 2018 for any rematch with Australian Jeff Horn, after pulling out of November's scheduled rematch. Source: Shutterstock.com

MANNY Pacquiao has withdrawn from his planned rematch with Jeff Horn in November, the Australian’s promoter has confirmed.

The Filipino boxing superstar, who is now a Senator in his homeland, had been due to fight Horn in Brisbane on November 12, having suffered a controversial points loss to the Australian in July.

But Horn’s promoter, Dean Lonergan of Duco Events, confirmed that the rematch is impossible due to Pacquiao’s political commitments.

“Manny Pacquiao has decided that he will not be competing in a rematch with Jeff horn in 2017,” said Lonergan.

“On behalf of the Philippines government, he will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight.

“Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018, and a rematch with Jeff horn for the WBO world welterweight title.”

Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, was surprisingly beaten by Horn at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, and is eager to avenge what he felt was an unjust defeat.

But the 38-year-old’s place in the Brisbane ring on November 12 will have to be taken by another fighter, with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirming Horn will defend his title that day.

We've been advised @mannypacquiao can't return on 12 Nov. With or without Manny, Brisbane will host @jeffhornboxer championship defence. pic.twitter.com/x2Nuy2nv79 — AnnastaciaPalaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 1, 2017

“My Government will support Jeff Horn’s WBO welterweight championship defence, with or without Manny Pacquiao, in Brisbane,” said Palaszczuk in a statement.

“We have been advised today that Manny Pacquiao, who Jeff defeated for the WBO title at Suncorp Stadium on July 2, cannot return to the ring in Brisbane on November 12 as proposed.

“I am advised Mr Pacquiao, who is also a Senator of the Philippines, will have other commitments at that time.”

She added: “My Government will continue to liaise with Jeff and his managers on the championship defence.”

Reports from Australia claim Horn’s camp is looking at Jessie Vargas – who was beaten by Pacquiao in Las Vegas last year – as a potential replacement.

Horn, a 29-year-old schoolteacher, was given a unanimous 12-round decision over Pacquiao in July, with the result declared valid after a WBO review by a new set of judges.