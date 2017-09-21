Boxing: Arum would love to see Pacquiao fight in Manila – but won’t pay for it

Manny Pacquiao has not fought in the Philippines since 2006 but is eyeing one more big fight there. Source: Edwin Espejos

VETERAN boxing promoter Bob Arum “would love” to see Manny Pacquiao fight in Manila – but will not be paying to stage an emotional ring homecoming for his fighter.

The Top Rank chief told BoxingScene.com that Pacquiao is unwilling to go to Australia or even Las Vegas for his rematch with Jeff Horn – and wants to box in the Philippines.

Eight-weight champion Pacquiao, 38, has not fought in his homeland since defeating Oscar Larios in 2006.

Now a senator, Pacquiao has his eye on one big fight – possibly his last before retiring – in Philippines.

SEE ALSO: Boxing: Manny Pacquiao withdraws from November rematch with Jeff Horn

But Arum said the exchange rate there made it impossible for him to finance the fight.

“Pacquiao up to this point made it plain he’s not coming over to fight in Australia,” said Arum.

“He doesn’t want to fight in Vegas, either. He wants to fight in the Philippines, and with the peso being 52 pesos to the dollar, how the hell is everybody going to get paid, let alone him?

“I’m not at a standstill (with Pacquiao) but he’s made his position clear, the world goes on.

“I would love to do a big fight for him in Manila or some place else in the Philippines but the problem is don’t expect me to pay for it.”

Pacquiao suffered a controversial points loss to Horn in front of 50,000 fans in Brisbane in July – and there is a rematch clause, which Pacquiao is keen to activate.

But he has turned down a November 12 rematch in Brisbane, initially citing a clash with his political commitments.

‘Pac-Man’ is understood to be keen to fight Horn at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan – the world’s largest indoor arena.

He has sought help from the tourism board – but, while they have offered assistance, Arum said they have not offered money.

“The tourism board in the Philippines has told us they’ll do everything to help promote the fight except put up money,” said Arum. “You’ve got to respect that.”